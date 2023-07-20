6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bowfest set for July 27-30 at Mont du Lac Resort

The seventh annual event offers realistic archery hunting stations, live music, food and more.

071721.O.DNT.bowfestC2
An archer walks along a woodland trail to retrieve the arrows he shot into a 3D target during a Bowfest course that mimics real bowhunting conditions. This year's Bowfest runs July 27-30.
Steve Kuchera / 2018 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 6:13 PM

SUPERIOR — The seventh-annual Bowfest is set for July 27-30 at Mont du Lac Resort.

Bowfest is billed as the largest outdoor 3D archery shoot in the nation, aimed at bow hunters who want to test their skills in conditions that mimic real-life hunting situations.

Bowfest 2023
Contributed / Bowfest

The event is also a celebration of the outdoors and live music, with concerts, food, camping, a waterpark and a weekend of archery experts, manufacturers and cable TV outdoor show celebrities.

Four-day passes start at $99.99 per person, including six 3D archery courses, all concerts, access to Vendor Village, practice range, waterpark, summer slides, river tubing, canoeing, kayaking and chairlift rides. Several other passes with food, beverage and parking options also are available, including single-day passes for archers and non-archer concert-goers.

Mont du Lac is a ski and snowboarding hill in winter that's transformed into more than 400 acres of archery fun with four courses with 60 realistic archery shots available at lifelike Rinehart targets.

Archers can walk through the steep hills and valleys at Mont du Lac and shoot from either beginner, hunter or pro stakes — like tees on a golf course — at each target. Be prepared to walk through and shoot from challenging terrain, including in deep woods, down and up steep slopes and across ravines. Each course takes two to three hours to complete.

The event also includes hosts from several bowhunting television shows, including Pat and Nicole Reeve of "Driven TV," Melissa Bachman of "Winchester Deadly Passion," Brent and Nicole Larson of "Field of Dreams TV," Michael Waddell, Nate Hosie and Randy Birdsong as well as country music artist Bryan Lewis.

Musical acts this year include Hairball, Sydney Hansen and Stone on Thursday; The Silver Mullet Band, Noise Pollution and Free Fallin on Friday; and the Who’s Who Band, Ember and U2 Tribute Band on Saturday.

Bowfest started in 2017, the idea of Larry Pulkrabek, who owns Mont du Lac and whose bowhunting businesses have marketed popular archery products such as the Ravin crossbow and Field Logic targets. He has since sold those companies but remains active in the industry. Limited parking is available on-site for $79.99 per vehicle for a four-day pass. All other parking is off-site for $10 per vehicle with a free shuttle service available to/from off-site parking.

Discounted tickets are available for children 12 and younger.

For more information, camping reservations or to buy tickets, go to bowfest.com or call 218-626-3797.

Mont du Lac is located along Minnesota Highway 23 just south of Duluth's Fond du Lac neighborhood but on the Wisconsin side of the St. Louis River.

