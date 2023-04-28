Boundary Waters motors back in court

DULUTH — The decadeslong saga of how many motorboats should be allowed into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has surfaced yet again, this time over the use of so-called towboats that haul canoeists into the federal wilderness.

The group Wilderness Watch filed suit in February to limit towboats in the BWCAW and recently asked a federal judge in Minneapolis to decide before the 2023 open-water season on a temporary court order banning all towboats until the larger lawsuit can be settled.

Judge Nancy Brasel could grant the temporary injunction outright, deny the injunction or order a compromise, possibly limiting towboats to a reduced number approved by an appeals court more than two decades ago.

A decision is expected soon. Until then towboats will be allowed. The decision could potentially impact hundreds of canoe groups with trips planned this summer. The judge’s order will not affect the group's permits to enter or canoe in the BWCAW, only whether they can start or end their trip with the help of a towboat. But an injunction could leave towboat businesses in the lurch, hoping the affected groups don’t cancel their trips if they can’t get the ride.

Towboats are motorboats that carry racks of canoes along with paddlers and their gear across lakes on the periphery of the BWCAW to the next ring of usually smaller lakes where the paddlers’ canoe trips start.

The suit follows a period of relative quiet in the decadesold debate over how many and where motors can operate in the BWCAW, with dozens of lawsuits filed over the years since Congress passed the 1978 law that defined and protected the area. Motors have been banned on most BWCAW lakes since 1979, but are allowed now on part or all of 17 lakes in the million-acre wilderness, mostly on that periphery. About 18 businesses, outfitters and lodges now offer towboat services, most common on the Moose chain of lakes near Ely and on Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail.

The U.S. Forest Service, in a 1999 settlement of a lawsuit on BWCAW motor use, agreed to cap towboat trips at 1,342 annually, and that cap appears to still be the official agency rule. But Wilderness Watch says that towboat trips have tripled since then to 4,817 in 2019 and 3,815 in 2020. The group sued the Forest Service in 2015 and appeared to have yet another agreement with the Forest Service to limit the trips.

“But they still haven’t done the survey (of towboat need and use) they promised to do in 2015. And they have completely ignored the cap they promised to enforce to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals back in 1999,’’ Kevin Proescholdt, the Minnesota-based conservation director for Wilderness Watch, told the News Tribune.

Proescholdt said the Moose Lake chain and Saganaga Lake have become “sacrifice zones’’ for the wilderness where towboats are disrupting the wilderness intent of the BWCAW.

Superior National Forest officials who oversee the BWCAW say they can't comment on pending legal matters, but the agency strongly opposes any reduction in towboat use. In court filings, the agency states that the towboat system assists people who have mobility issues and also helps spread out visitors entering the wilderness, getting them away from crowded entry points on BWCAW edge lakes.

“Wilderness Watch and its members presume the only way to experience the BWCAW is the way they want to experience the BWCAW,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fuller wrote in a recent court filing.