Book details Northwestern Wisconsin’s strange sandy landscape

DANBURY, Wis. — Just an hour south of the Twin Ports, in a part of Wisconsin where one might expect to find tall trees and thick forests, lies a chunk of open land that looks out of place — something you might expect to see in the Dakotas or maybe Nevada.

It’s called the Namekagon Barrens, part of a once-vast area of sandy-soil land where wildfires ran rampant and a unique mix of plants and animals developed after the last glaciers melted away.

“It's one of those places that most people bump into by accident and wonder, what the heck?” said Dave Peters, author of the new book, “Sand and Fire, Exploring a Rare Pine Barrens Landscape.” “People say you have to be lost to end up in the barrens.”

Peters himself sort of stumbled into the barrens while visiting his then-in-law’s cabin near Danbury.

“We were driving around what we thought was the northwoods and all of a sudden this landscape opens up into this big expanse of scrub oak and jack pine and grass and sand … I was thinking, what is this place?” Peters recalled. “But I was sort of mesmerized by how different it was … the wildflowers and the sharptail grouse and the blueberries and just how open it was. I was taken by it, and still am.”

Peters’ short but informative book explains well how the barrens got the way they are because of a geologic anomaly thousands of years ago that left huge piles of sand behind across the surface of what is now Northwestern Wisconsin, roughly along a diagonal line from St. Croix Falls to the Bayfield Peninsula. Sand doesn’t hold much water, and so anything that grew — wildflowers, shrubs, scrub oak and jackpine — tended to dry out quickly, leaving the land rife for far more frequent wildfires than the heavily forested lands nearby.

The native peoples of the area quickly learned that the land, while European settlers called it barren, was actually full of life, with an abundance of berries and wild game such as sharp-tailed grouse. So they would occasionally start more fires on their own to encourage new growth. (Sharptails love freshly burned land so much that they will fly into still-burning patches during a blaze, apparently drawn by the sight of smoke. Ojibwe people called them "the firebird.")

“If you put the fires out, like they did for 100 years or more, it becomes forest,” Peters said. “If you burn it as much as they burn the barrens, it’s a globally unique ecosystem. But they have to keep it up.”

While many people may still better appreciate the nearby St. Croix National Scenic Riverway or the area’s lake-studded pine forests, Peters says there is a magnetic charm about the barrens.

“It’s an acquired taste,” said Peters, a retired Twin Cities journalist. “A lot of people who live around there or who have cabins there vacation nearby really don’t know what the area is all about. … Once you understand what is here, and why, it’s an interesting place to explore.”

Peter’s book doesn’t just dwell on the landscape’s flora and fauna. He dives into the area's human history, from presettlement American Indians to the arrival of the Ojibwe and then early European settlers — loggers, explorers and overly optimistic farmers, most of whom eventually gave up and left because the sand was too dry for crops.

Much of the story is told around the remnants — a foundation is the only thing remaining — of the old Forest Home School located in the barrens, and is told from the perspective of what was there before, during and after European settlers lived on this land.

By the 1900s, industrial timber companies were planting red pine across much of the sandy area, converting it to the dry but tall plantation forests we see today. By the 1930s, drought and depression, much of the remaining open land was abandoned as tax forfeited. And by the 1940s, Wisconsin natural resource leaders, already concerned about the decline in barrens wildlife, especially sharptails, started efforts to preserve some open country.

Keeping it barrens

Flash-forward to 2015 when the Wisconsin DNR formally acquired the last large chunk of barrens land from Burnett County, and received a donation of 1,400 more acres from the Conservation Fund, to create the current boundaries of the Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area, now a total of nearly 6,500 acres in two units.

The wildlife area is open to most public uses and is heavily managed with fire — parts of it are burned each year — to keep the land open. The area is now home to Wisconsin’s largest population of sharp-tailed grouse, along with wild turkeys, deer, wolves and bears. Open-country birds, like sandpipers and dickcissels, also frequent the barrens, one of the few places you can find those species in the Northland.

Nancy Christel, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist and property manager of the Namekagon Barrens, is in charge of keeping the barrens open. That might happen on its own if wildfires were allowed to run wild. But that can’t happen with so many homes and cabins nearby.

Instead, Christel has created a series of wide fire breaks around chunks of barrens land and then burns some of it each year.

“We can keep it in pretty good shape with fire about every three to eight years. Probably every five or six years on average,” Christel noted.

The effort is paying off with sharptails, which are slowly increasing here, one of the few areas in the Northland where they are not fading into oblivion.

“We’ve gone from two leks (grouse dancing areas) to four and now five and there are maybe six more areas that they are checking out that could become leks,” she said. “We had 60 at one spot last spring.”

After more than 20 years working in the barrens Christel has become attached to the scruffy terrain and its quirky wildlife. The area is slowly getting more interest, more visitors, but is usually only “busy” during spring sharptail viewing and birding season, with some traffic during turkey and deer hunting seasons.

Through much of the year you might find yourself all alone on any given day.

“If people have never been here before, one of the best times is in spring when the sharptail-viewing blinds are open. That’s an amazing experience if you haven't seen sharptails. … If you go a little later in spring you run into the bird migration which can be really special,” she said. “In summer there's blueberry picking and the wildflowers are spectacular. … And in fall, if you hit it right, if you time it right, the fall colors are really vivid.”

Christel offered another tip if you can swing a night visit.

“Go out in the middle of the barrens on a clear night and just watch the stars, what a cool date that would be … maybe when there's an aurora.” she said. “There’s usually nobody else out there. There’s usually a breeze at night so the bugs aren’t too bad, plus it's very dry out there. The dark sky in the barrens is really nice.”

Connecting with corridors

An effort is underway, as land becomes available from willing sellers and conservation money becomes available, to create a larger patchwork of open country between the existing barrens landscapes. It’s hoped that, by creating stepping stone areas for wildlife and plants, there will be some continuity — a barrens corridor of sorts — across the old sand barrens region.

In addition to the Namekagon Barrens, there are smaller open chunks of barrens in Douglas County, near Solon Springs, in Burnett County — the wetter but still sandy Crex Meadows area — and in Bayfield County near Barnes and the Moquah Barrens, managed by the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, northeast of Iron River.

The idea is laid out in the DNR’s 2019 document, the “Northwest Sands Regional Master Plan.”

“Wisconsin’s Northwest Sands region has the most significant opportunity in North America to preserve, restore and manage large scale oak/pine barrens communities,” the plan notes.

For his part, Peters is glad there is talk of opening up more of the original barrens country.

“This area does not look exactly like it did two hundred years ago. There are roads and square corners; the burning is more regimented and more frequent than it was before Europeans arrived in large numbers,” he wrote in the book’s epilogue. “But still, this is among the few places you can look around today and say, more or less, that this has the look and feel that it did when Indigenous people were the only ones on the land. … It’s not wilderness, but it’s wild, an assemblage of plants, animals and human history that intertwine uniquely, driven by two forces: sand and fire.”

Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area

Where: About 50 miles south of Superior in northern Bayfield and Burnett counties, just west of U.S. Highway 53 and just east of Wisconsin Highway 35. Closest cities of note are Danbury and Minong.

What: The Namekagon Barrens is the largest, still-intact segment of an open landscape that once covered a large swath of Northwestern Wisconsin, called the Northwest Sands. It is dominated by open prairie-like sandy hills with jack pine and scrub oak as the primary tree species. Historically, the area, with very dry conditions due to the sandy soils, experienced regular fires that swept across the land keeping it open and creating habitat for unique species of animals, birds, insects and plants not seen elsewhere in northern Wisconsin.

What’s there: Deer, turkeys, sharptail grouse, wolves, eagles, sandpipers, towhee sparrows, brown thrashers, porcupine, monarch butterflies, blueberries, sand cherries, big bluestem native grass, hazelnuts, goldenrod, sunflowers, white sage and few tall trees.

About the book

“Sand and Fire: Exploring a Rare Pine Barrens Landscape,” by Dave Peters. Paperback: $22.95 Published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, April 2023.

About the author

Dave Peters is a retired journalist who worked for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio and other news organizations. An avid member of the board of the Friends of the Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area, he walks the barrens as often as he can. He and his wife live in St. Paul and have a cabin near the barrens on a lake near Danbury.