Blacklegged ticks carry, probably spread chronic wasting disease

ST. PAUL — As if they weren’t horrible enough for spreading Lyme and other nasty human diseases, now we can hate blacklegged ticks for carrying chronic wasting disease that kills deer.

Scientists from the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin are studying how blacklegged ticks — formerly called deer ticks — may be harboring and spreading CWD, the always fatal disease that is sweeping through wild and domestic herds of deer, elk, moose and even reindeer across North America and beyond.

The researchers first determined that ticks were capable of carrying an infectious dose of CWD-causing prions. To do this, they had ticks in a lab feed on blood contaminated with brain tissue from a deer infected with CWD. They found that ticks appeared to both ingest CWD prions and excrete them largely unchanged.

Stages of blacklegged tick development. Any size tick, from nymph to adult, can transmit Lyme and other diseases. The ticks are shown next to a dime for size comparison. Contributed / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Then they examined tick and ear tissue samples in the wild from 174 deer that had been bitten by ticks in a CWD-endemic area of Wisconsin. Of those deer, 15 tested positive for CWD. The team determined they could detect prions in the ear tissue of these 15 deer as well as in several of the engorged ticks that fed on them.

Depending on the sample, CWD prions were present in up to 40% of the ticks they looked at. The doses they carried mirrored what the initial lab study had found: Ticks appear to be able to carry around infectious amounts of CWD prions. If a susceptible deer were to consume a tick from an infected animal, for example, through social grooming, it’s possible that the animal may contract the disease.

The study, published May 23 in Nature Scientific Reports , was led by Heather Inzalaco, a scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with Stuart Lichtenberg of the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine and the Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach.

Additional research is needed to confirm that deer ticks do indeed transmit CWD prions to animals in the wild and not just carry them. Ultimately, the authors believe this may lead to new ways to control CWD.

“There are a lot of options for how tick burdens could be managed if it is indeed proven that ticks are implicated in CWD spread,” Inzalaco said in a statement announcing the findings. “Pesticides are one thing, but there are actually a great deal of practical solutions that are solely based upon things like land management and grassland restoration.”

Lichtenberg said it's most likely deer would receive CWD from a tick by ingesting the tick rather than by being bitten by a tick.

"We can't count tick bites serving as a vector out entirely, of course, but we think infection by ingestion is far more likely," Lichtenberg told the News Tribune.

Scientists will now see if mice that are fed infected ticks develop CWD prions.

"Once we've proven that the mice can get sick from the ticks, we could then move on to seeing if deer can get sick from eating infected ticks,'' Lichtenberg said. "Due to the fact that prion diseases have really long incubation periods — on the order of years — these experiments are going to take a bit of time to complete."

He remains optimistic about the direction of future research.

This emaciated deer in Iowa County, Wis., was later confirmed to have CWD. Most animals that carry the disease look healthy. It's only in the final stages where they become sickly looking. Contributed / Wisconsin DNR

“In the long term, prion research approaches that are multidisciplinary will help reduce spread of CWD and mitigate risk of CWD to human health,'' he said, noting that preserving viable wild deer populations is critical for both tribal and sport hunters and for ecological, social and economic stability.

CWD is not caused by a virus or bacteria, but by a naturally occurring misfolded protein called a prion — transmissible, pathogenic agents that alter normal proteins and cause progressive neurodegenerative disorders, including CWD. Scientists understand that indirect transmission — through ingested or inhaled contaminated soil or eating contaminated plants — may play a central role in CWD transmission among cervids.

CWD is fairly common among wild deer in southern Wisconsin, but so far has been sporadic in wild deer in Minnesota, found as far north as the Grand Rapids and Bemidji areas, but mostly surfacing in far southeastern Minnesota.

The 2023 Minnesota Legislature passed strict new regulations this year to limit the movement and management of tame deer on deer farms across the state. Domestic deer and elk infected with CWD and moved between states and between farms in states is considered a likely vector for the disease to spread in wild deer near those infected farms.