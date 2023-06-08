99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Blacklegged ticks carry, probably spread chronic wasting disease

The insects that carry Lyme disease, which plagues humans, are now also carrying the deer-killing CWD.

blacklegged tick
Blacklegged ticks are unique in their ability to transmit serious disease from small mammals to humans and now have been found to carry chronic wasting disease that kills deer.
Contributed / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 1:38 PM

ST. PAUL — As if they weren’t horrible enough for spreading Lyme and other nasty human diseases, now we can hate blacklegged ticks for carrying chronic wasting disease that kills deer.

Scientists from the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin are studying how blacklegged ticks — formerly called deer ticks — may be harboring and spreading CWD, the always fatal disease that is sweeping through wild and domestic herds of deer, elk, moose and even reindeer across North America and beyond.

The researchers first determined that ticks were capable of carrying an infectious dose of CWD-causing prions. To do this, they had ticks in a lab feed on blood contaminated with brain tissue from a deer infected with CWD. They found that ticks appeared to both ingest CWD prions and excrete them largely unchanged.

There are a lot of options for how tick burdens could be managed if it is indeed proven that ticks are implicated in CWD spread. Pesticides are one thing, but there are actually a great deal of practical solutions that are solely based upon things like land management and grassland restoration.
Heather Inzalaco, scientist, University of Wisconsin-Madison
blackeleged tick stages
Stages of blacklegged tick development. Any size tick, from nymph to adult, can transmit Lyme and other diseases. The ticks are shown next to a dime for size comparison.
Contributed / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Then they examined tick and ear tissue samples in the wild from 174 deer that had been bitten by ticks in a CWD-endemic area of Wisconsin. Of those deer, 15 tested positive for CWD. The team determined they could detect prions in the ear tissue of these 15 deer as well as in several of the engorged ticks that fed on them.

Depending on the sample, CWD prions were present in up to 40% of the ticks they looked at. The doses they carried mirrored what the initial lab study had found: Ticks appear to be able to carry around infectious amounts of CWD prions. If a susceptible deer were to consume a tick from an infected animal, for example, through social grooming, it’s possible that the animal may contract the disease.

blacklegged tick
FROM 2022: Everything you need to know about ticks (and the diseases they carry that can make you very sick)
As soon as the snow melts, blacklegged ticks and others carrying serious diseases are out looking for your blood. Don't give it to them.
April 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The study, published May 23 in Nature Scientific Reports , was led by Heather Inzalaco, a scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with Stuart Lichtenberg of the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine and the Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach.

Additional research is needed to confirm that deer ticks do indeed transmit CWD prions to animals in the wild and not just carry them. Ultimately, the authors believe this may lead to new ways to control CWD.

“There are a lot of options for how tick burdens could be managed if it is indeed proven that ticks are implicated in CWD spread,” Inzalaco said in a statement announcing the findings. “Pesticides are one thing, but there are actually a great deal of practical solutions that are solely based upon things like land management and grassland restoration.”

Lichtenberg said it's most likely deer would receive CWD from a tick by ingesting the tick rather than by being bitten by a tick.

"We can't count tick bites serving as a vector out entirely, of course, but we think infection by ingestion is far more likely," Lichtenberg told the News Tribune.

Scientists will now see if mice that are fed infected ticks develop CWD prions.

"Once we've proven that the mice can get sick from the ticks, we could then move on to seeing if deer can get sick from eating infected ticks,'' Lichtenberg said. "Due to the fact that prion diseases have really long incubation periods — on the order of years — these experiments are going to take a bit of time to complete."

He remains optimistic about the direction of future research.

This emaciated deer in Iowa County, Wis., was later confirmed to have CWD. Most animals that carry the disease look healthy. It's only in the final stages where they become sickly looking. Wisconsin DNR photo.
This emaciated deer in Iowa County, Wis., was later confirmed to have CWD. Most animals that carry the disease look healthy. It's only in the final stages where they become sickly looking.
Contributed / Wisconsin DNR

“In the long term, prion research approaches that are multidisciplinary will help reduce spread of CWD and mitigate risk of CWD to human health,'' he said, noting that preserving viable wild deer populations is critical for both tribal and sport hunters and for ecological, social and economic stability.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
