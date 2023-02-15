99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Bill has $4 million for Fond du Lac elk transplant to Northeastern Minnesota

The plan is to move northwestern elk to Carlton and southern St. Louis counties.

A bull elk runs through the woods
A bull elk runs through the woods in northwestern Minnesota, part of a potential source herd for an elk reintroduction in eastern Minnesota.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
February 15, 2023 12:43 PM

ST. PAUL — The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa would get $4 million from the state of Minnesota to plan for and then move wild elk from northwestern Minnesota into Carlton and St. Louis counties under a bill heard Tuesday in a Minnesota House committee.

The bill, HF 1423, would transfer the money through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which has been working with band biologists to form the plan to capture, test and move the elk to the Fond du Lac State Forest and the Fond du Lac Reservation, about 30 miles west of Duluth.

Alicia Kozlowsk
Alicia Kozlowski

The bill was introduced by Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, DFL-Duluth, who noted that she has roots in both the Grand Portage and Fond du Lac bands.

The bill requires that the band’s “elk reintroduction efforts must undergo thorough planning with the Department of Natural Resources to develop necessary capture and handling protocols, including protocols related to cervid disease management, and to produce post-release state and tribal elk co-management plans.”

The bill was laid over to be included in a broader omnibus natural resource bill. An identical bill, SF1573, has been introduced in the state Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Dupuis, Fond du Lac tribal chairman, said the reintroduction would restore a culturally and environmentally significant animal to the eastern Minnesota landscape for his people.

“But it’s not just for the Anishinaabe people, it’s for everyone to enjoy,” Dupuis told the committee.

A similar bill last year authorized $500,000 for the elk project but died in last-minute political squabbling, along with nearly every natural resource bill. This year Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers appear poised to fast-track natural resource projects such as the elk plan and don’t need Republican votes to pass them.

Fond du Lac Band wildlife managers have been working on the project since 2014 and, in recent months, Minnesota DNR wildlife officials have been meeting with and helping Fond du Lac biologists fine-tune the elk plan.

Elk restoration area.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Under the proposal, the band would start transplanting elk into northern Carlton County and southern St. Louis County in 2025, with animals taken from Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota, where the wild herd, and the DNR, have come under fire from farmers who say the big animals wander onto their fields and damage their crops. Supporters of the Fond du Lac Band plan note there is very little row-crop farming in the proposed relocation area.

The restoration plan calls for moving up to 150 elk into the area over three to five years, with a long-term goal of about 300 elk roaming parts of the Fond du Lac Reservation and much of the Fond du Lac State Forest, a combined area of about 296 square miles of mostly forested, mostly public lands. (The band had previously looked at also bringing elk back to the nearby Cloquet River Valley State Forest and Nemadji State Forest, but has decided to drop those areas and focus on the Fond du Lac Reservation area for now.)

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources
Proposals will be accepted online through March 1.
February 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails need snow after high temperatures, traffic
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 13.
February 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Winnebago Revel motorhome
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Camper vans storm onto RV scene across US
One Duluth family took a smaller, Class B motorhome on a two-month great American road trip and loved it.
February 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Alumacraft fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A footprint and a long, thin track in fresh snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 10, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: It's time to chase big panfish on local lakes
Cold snap helped create more ice, but more warm weather on the way.
February 09, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Citations up for snowmobilers speeding on trails
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 6.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Lighter winds and mild temperatures this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be quite mild again for outdoor activities.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Celebrate St. Louis River at Winter Out West
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
February 09, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
cwd_deer_close.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota bill would ban new deer farms, require live chronic wasting disease testing of all farmed deer
The legislation would be the most sweeping anti-CWD measure in the state to date.
February 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
snowmobile
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin up to 9 snowmobile deaths this winter
Alcohol was involved in more than two-thirds of fatal crashes in recent years.
February 08, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Mike Schrage, Fond du Lac biologist who has headed the elk project for nine years, said the $4 million, if approved, could cover much of the cost of the effort.

“Neither myself or the DNR have had a chance to sit down yet and develop good cost estimates for the different aspects of the project,’’ Schrage told the News Tribune, adding that expenses may include:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Stepped up and ongoing chronic wasting disease surveillance at both the restoration site on and around the Fond du Lac Reservation and in northwestern Minnesota around existing elk herds, with a goal of reaching a high degree of confidence the disease does not exist in either location.
  • Public and local government outreach and education to inform and refine DNR and tribal elk planning and subsequent elk management.
  • Construction and annual maintenance for two elk holding facilities — one located on existing elk range for initial handling and health screening and a second pre-release acclimation facility at Fond du Lac. Depending on location, this could include some necessary road access construction and/or upgrading.
  • Capture costs, likely using private contractors and helicopters, for 100-150 elk over 3-5 years plus associated agency staff travel costs during periods of capture and handling.
  • Trucking costs to transport elk from northwest to northeast Minnesota.
  • Purchase of satellite tracking collars for each released elk so we know where they go and what happens to them. That alone would cost about $2,500 per animal.
  •  Purchase and distribution of signage and other education materials to alert local public to the presence of elk.
  • Targeted habitat work around the release location to help hold elk near the release site.
    Elk
    Sports
    PREVIOUSLY: Fond du Lac Band mulls elk restoration
    A plan is in the works to restore wild, free-roaming elk to parts of east-central and Northeastern Minnesota for the first time since they were extirpated from the region 125 years ago.
    March 08, 2014 11:00 PM
     · 
    By  John Myers

The project has been one of the most studied wild animal restoration efforts in the state. Habitat studies conducted by University of Minnesota researchers in 2017 and 2018 showed plenty of wild food for elk to eat. And a major public opinion study in 2019 by University of Minnesota researchers found strong support for elk among the general public and among rural landowners across the region.
Known as omashkooz in Ojibwe , elk were important to the diet and culture of Native Americans across much of Minnesota — including eastern Minnesota — until the animals were hunted out by European settlers by the 1870s.

About 90 miles east of the proposed Fond du Lac elk reintroduction area, Wisconsin successfully reintroduced elk into southern Ashland County in the 1990s. There's now a self-sustaining wild population of about 300 elk around the Clam Lake area where limited hunting seasons have been held the past five years.

read more by john myers
Lake Superior on Feb. 8, 2023
Local
Lake Superior ice stifled by warm January
February is key, but all the Great Lakes are well behind normal ice formation.
February 08, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
hibernating bear moved 2
Northland Outdoors
Bear, flooded out of culvert, gets DNR ride to new hibernation location
February 06, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
muskie
Northland Outdoors
Scientists discover why muskies are so hard to catch
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
file: cold weather.jpg
Local
Duluth wakes up to coldest morning of winter
February 03, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
brook trout
Northland Outdoors
DNR seeks comments on fish plans for Duluth area lake, rivers
February 08, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
eaglecam1020723.jpg
Minnesota
10 years later, DNR's nest cam still turning Minnesotans into eagles fans
February 06, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Minnesota Fish Art Contest
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Fish Art Contest open to students in grades K-12
February 06, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports