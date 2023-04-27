99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July

The mountain bike event at Spirit Mountain draws hundreds of attendees.

Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
The Bike Duluth Festival is moving from its usual August weekend to July 7-9.
Clint Austin / 2017 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — A Northland mountain bike festival is staying in Duluth, but moving from its usual August weekend to early July.

The ninth annual Bike Festival Duluth will be held July 7-9 at Spirit Mountain. The festival combines multiple racing categories with other non-competitive events, along with vendors, bike demonstrations and family activities.

The event has raised more than $350,000 over its first eight years to support cycling projects, including mountain biking opportunities for local youth. Proceeds this year will support the Duluth DEVO Mountain Bike Program and the National Center for Youth Development.

“Moving the event to midsummer will open even more opportunities for local participants as well as those who come to Duluth from across the region,” said Jeremy Jeannette, Bike Duluth Festival chairperson.

Reservations are accepted at bikeduluthfestival.com .

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
