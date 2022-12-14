SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Banff Film Festival back in Duluth

The January weekend of outdoor adventure movies is a big fundraiser for the Duluth Cross County Ski Club.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to Duluth Jan. 6-7 as a major fundraiser for the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club.
December 14, 2022 01:03 PM
DULUTH — The Duluth Cross County Ski Club will again host the traveling Banff Mountain Film Festival, again at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, this season scheduled for Jan. 6-7.

The movies focus on outdoor adventure and will be shown in the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Symphony Hall, with proceeds going to pay for local ski programs hosted by the ski club.

The movies debuted last month in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and now are on tour to 550 communities in 40 nations worldwide.

Showtimes both days are 7 p.m., but doors open early so you can check out the gear on display by local outdoor recreation vendors, watch gear demos, enter a raffle, grab a drink or a bite and meet up with friends.

Advance tickets are $20 (plus fees) and available at duluthxc.com , in person at the DECC ticket office in Amsoil Arena or at universe.com .

John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
