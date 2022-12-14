Banff Film Festival back in Duluth

DULUTH — The Duluth Cross County Ski Club will again host the traveling Banff Mountain Film Festival, again at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, this season scheduled for Jan. 6-7.

The movies focus on outdoor adventure and will be shown in the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Symphony Hall, with proceeds going to pay for local ski programs hosted by the ski club.

The movies debuted last month in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and now are on tour to 550 communities in 40 nations worldwide.

Showtimes both days are 7 p.m., but doors open early so you can check out the gear on display by local outdoor recreation vendors, watch gear demos, enter a raffle, grab a drink or a bite and meet up with friends.

Advance tickets are $20 (plus fees) and available at duluthxc.com , in person at the DECC ticket office in Amsoil Arena or at universe.com .