SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Audubon’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count needs volunteers

Many Northland groups will fan out and count on Dec. 17 and 18.

010822.O.DNT.Webercolumn.jpg
A blue jay sits in a tree on a winter day. Blue jays will likely be a common species during upcoming Audubon Christmas Bird Count being held across the Northland and across North America.
Contributed / Larry Weber
John Myers
By John Myers
December 07, 2022 09:49 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Each early winter, just before Christmas, Audubon sends volunteers out into the cold, all across North America, to count how many different bird species they can find.

It’s one of the longest running bird counts in the world, and the citizen science involved is considered one of the best indicators of bird trends, both populations and distribution.

All of the counts are held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. In the Northland, many bird counts are scheduled on Dec. 17 and 18, but dates vary by location.

Groups heading out in the Duluth and Sax-Zim Bog areas already are full, but you can still get involved with counting groups in Two Harbors, Cloquet, Hibbing, Virginia, Aurora, Grand Rapids, the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge near McGregor, Ely, Isabella, Grand Marais, Cook, Duquette, Superior, Bayfield, Herbster and Hayward.

For more information and to see a map of where counting groups have formed, go to audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count . Please contact the local organizer before going out to count.

Related Topics: BIRDSWILDLIFESCIENCE AND NATUREAUDUBONOUTDOORS PEOPLEOUTDOORS RECREATIONDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers