As winter drags on in Minnesota, more deer will die

A snowy April with slow melting is compounding an already severe winter for Northeastern Minnesota deer.

A deer eats from a tree limb
A deer feeds from a snow-covered tree limb in the woods in Duluth in March. Lingering deep snow on the ground across much of the Northland will mean fewer deer in the woods.
Dan Williamson / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:02 AM

DULUTH — Northeastern Minnesota's deer are entering a critical period, a live-or-die time of year as they wait for deep snow to melt and something green to eat to sprout in the woods.

Some of them will likely die waiting.

The winter severity index used by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources already has reached the severe category for large swaths of Carlton, St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties (areas of black on the map). Those are the areas where winter impacts are likely to increase deer mortality above the usual 10%.

winter severity.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Other areas are rapidly approaching severe (areas of purple on the map) and, unless the snowpack melts very quickly, likely will hit the severe level soon. This week's snowstorm likely will push even more areas into the black.

As the News Tribune noted in early March, the biggest culprit of winter is deep snow. The winter severity index awards a point for every day with 15 or more inches of snow on the ground and another point for every day it gets below zero.

031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PREVIOUSLY: Another snowy winter means fewer deer in Northeastern Minnesota
A decadelong trend toward snowy winters is holding white-tailed deer numbers down.
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Deer can withstand cold just fine, if they can move around easily to find shelter, food and escape wolves. But in some areas deer have been wading through three feet or more of snow for most of the winter.

And it’s not just deer that die outright that continues to keep the Arrowhead region deer herd down. Female deer that survive winter in severe areas are likely to give birth to just one fawn, or none at all, instead of the usual twins, a factor that will hold the regional population down for years to come.

While a melty March can often bring relief to the northern deer herd, this year it was crueler than most, with ongoing snow and cold. April appears to be trending cold and snowy as well, with little sign of a rapid warmup and melt that would bring relief.

Deer really won’t start to recover until green-up occurs in the woods, likely sometime in May.

“It has been a tough winter and I think we can assume we will lose some deer,” said Chris Balzer, DNR wildlife manager in the Cloquet/Duluth area. “It would really help if spring would come soon. Every extra week of these conditions can make a difference in deer survival.”

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
