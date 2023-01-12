99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety

DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.

Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail north of Duluth. Snowmobile safety officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin are urging caution as more people are out this winter with more snow on the ground.
John Myers / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Ample snow on the ground, warmer temperatures and a three-day holiday weekend coming up for many people mean a lot of riders will be out on snowmobile trails this weekend.

The Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of natural resources are hoping a lot of those riders don’t die on those trails.

Both agencies held media events this week aimed at promoting snowmobile safety ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and during International Snowmobile Safety Week. Already in Minnesota this snowmobile season, at least six people have died in snowmobile crashes, the DNR noted Thursday.

Officials note that years with more snow across more of the region, as has occurred this year, almost always means more snowmobile crashes.

snowmobile races around a turn and part of it lifts in the air
MORE ABOUT SNOWMOBILING
January 11, 2022 01:00 PM

“Opportunities to ride snowmobiles are entirely dependent upon the weather, and in years when there’s a lot of snow, like this year, we see an uptick in riders,” Capt. Jon Paurus, DNR enforcement education program coordinator, said in a statement. “It’s imperative that anyone who plans to head out makes good decisions and keeps safety at the top of their mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the DNR doesn’t yet have official reports for all fatalities, preliminary reports indicate six riders have died in Minnesota, all of them since Dec. 31. That’s the same number that died during the entire 2021-22 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-21 season. Eleven Minnesota snowmobile riders died in 2019-20 and 10 died in 2018-19.

Some 22 people died in Wisconsin snowmobile crashes last winter. The DNR has not yet tallied this winter’s fatalities.

Many snowmobile crashes involve excessive speed, alcohol, driving on thin ice or driving off designated trails.

five snowmobile racers waiting to compete
Five youth snowmobile racers line up ahead of their heat at the KCPRO-East event on Pike Lake in Duluth on Feb. 19.
Dan Williamson / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

The Wisconsin DNR this week urged riders to be especially careful near any lakes or rivers, many of which are not frozen solid enough to support snowmobiles.

"Remember that no ice is ever completely safe, and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders,’’ said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator.

Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Local
ALSO READ: Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

More than 200,000 registered snowmobiles hit Wisconsin's 25,000 miles of groomed trails each winter. Minnesota has about 220,000 registered snowmobiles and 22,000 miles of official trails.

Safety experts suggest:

  • Stay on marked trails. Snowmobile clubs maintain good riding conditions on the state’s trails. Riders who stay on groomed trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. Minnesota Riders can check trail conditions at mndnr.gov/snow_depth before heading out. Wisconsin’s snowmobile trail report is at travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile .
  • Don’t ride impaired. Drinking and riding is a primary cause of crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal.
  • Watch your speed and stay to the right. Going too fast is another main cause of crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes occur when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object. When meeting another snowmobile, always slow down and stay to the right.
  • Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to cross.  Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.
  • Be careful on the ice. In recent years, nearly every through-the-ice fatality in Minnesota has involved people who were riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle when they fell through. There must be at least 5-7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider. Check the ice thickness as you go.
  • Take a snowmobile safety course. It’s required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. Data shows people with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.
MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Learn how to hunt for shed antlers
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 12, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
cross country skiers
Northland Outdoors
UMD outdoor gear rental center open to everyone
Winter and summer, the general public is welcome to reserve outdoor gear, along with UMD students.
January 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Ann Estad.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Snowmobiles are a boon for business in communities that cater to them
If Grand Forks doesn’t want snowmobiles, Alvarado, Minn., small business owner Ann Estad says she’s happy to have them.
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Tip-ups deployed outside weed beds are catching pike, bass and walleye
Many Northland lakes are still burdened with slush and slow ice formation due to heavy snow cover.
January 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: 'River Talk' describes Anishinaabeg people's use of fire, local restoration
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 05, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Modified snowmobile exhausts lead to tickets
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 2.
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Vermilion
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone
Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Warmer weather is nice but we still need more ice
Slush still a problem in some areas; panfish action has been hit and miss.
December 29, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Snowmobile safety courses available in Duluth, Chisholm
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: SNOWMOBILINGOUTDOORS RECREATIONDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORSWISCONSIN
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
ND Record pout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Minot angler catches pending North Dakota state record burbot
Once confirmed by Game and Fish, the 19-pound, 5-ounce burbot will be the new state record, topping the existing state record, an 18-pound, 4-ounce, 41-inch burbot caught June 4, 1984.
January 12, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Mild January temperatures continue this weekend
High temperatures by the end of the weekend could be above freezing for most of the region.
January 12, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Child and adult kneel on ice with ice fishing rod
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
Adults must bring at least one angler age 15 or under.
January 10, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing (Lake of the Woods).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Woods named among top ice fishing destinations in the U.S.
Lake of the Woods was the only destination in Minnesota or North Dakota to make this year’s list.
January 10, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken