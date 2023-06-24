As emerald ash borers decimate trees, new forest planted to replace them

ALONG THE ST. LOUIS RIVER — For more than a decade now, since emerald ash borers were first discovered in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the shiny green insects from Asia have been mostly an urban problem, munching away and killing ash trees in cities and suburbs where some neighborhoods have lost most of their shade.

Now, slowly but surely, a new chapter in the insect’s invasion is opening as they make their move into the forests of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin where millions of acres of black ash trees await.

Minnesota forests alone have more than 1 billion ash trees covering 4.3 million acres — combined, an area four times the size of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It’s the most of any state, and all of them are susceptible to emerald ash borer.

Dead ash trees line the shores and islands of the St. Louis River Estuary that runs between Duluth and Superior. Emerald ash borer have already deforested hundreds of acres of ash tees and are slowly moving upriver, into the deep ash forests of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Near Duluth and Superior, the bug’s push into the surrounding forest is most noticeable along the St. Louis River Estuary where ash trees on islands and along the shoreline already have been decimated. Dead ash tree trunks are now the dominant view in some areas, and the bugs have moved out of the cities and upriver as far as Jay Cooke State Park.

The insects work fast once they arrive in a new area. Researchers in Michigan and Ohio observed that up to 50% of ash trees were dead within three years of an emerald ash borer invasion and 98% were dead within six years.

Planting the replacement forest

Ash isn't a critically important commercial species to either Minnesota or Wisconsin’s timber industry. But scientists are concerned that, as ash trees are killed off, other tree species won’t be ready or able to sprout in denuded ash forests, leaving millions of acres of damp, grassy open plains and threatening the plants and animals that rely on black ash forest for habitat.

The loss of huge swathes of black ash also threatens water tables and water quality across the region because the millions of ash act as storage sponges for excess water on the landscape.

Wisconsin Conservation Corps members plant trees on an island along the St. Louis River Estuary. The group is planting 20,000 trees each summer for three summers in a project organized by the St. Louis River Estuary Reserve, some 17 species hoped to fill in the forest when all the ash trees die from emerald ash borer. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

But along the St. Louis River Estuary work is underway to get ahead of the problem by planting a replacement forest for the ash trees killed by the bugs.

On a sunny, mid-June day last week, a crew from the Wisconsin Conservation Corps were out on a two-week mission to plant 20,000 trees. WisCorps is a nonprofit conservation corps based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, that engages young adults — often college students studying various natural resource sciences — in conservation projects across the state.

On this day, they were working on an island across the river from Duluth’s Water Street. It's part of a three-year effort headed by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve that will see 60,000 seedlings planted across 100 acres of former ash forest along the estuary.

The Reserve was founded in 2010 to protect water quality in the estuary, the largest tributary to Lake Superior. What happens on the land here directly affects not just the quality of the river’s water, but also the big lake just a few miles downstream.

That water quality is critically important for all of the fish species in the river and lake, which also is the source of drinking water for the Twin Ports area.

Nathan Wagner, of Janesville, Wis., a member of Wisconsin Conservation Corps, unloads boxes of tree seedlings to be planted on an island. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

“The ash trees are about the only thing holding these islands together during floods like we had this spring. Without trees, these islands will be more likely to erode and wash downstream,” said Deanna Erickson, reserve director. “If we wait to see what happens here it may be too late. … We don’t know what might replace ash here naturally, or if anything will. … We're trying to get a jump start on the future forest.”

Forest experts from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and tribal resource agencies helped organizers pick 17 tree species to plant that are suited to survive in similar, often wetter habitats as ash. Some of them, like silver maple, are already here. Others have been picked from more southerly climates, from, say, central Wisconsin, that will be tolerant and adapted to a warming climate here.

“That’s another part of our goal, climate adaptation — trees that will be able to survive the conditions we’re going to see here in 50 years,” Erickson noted.

Deanna Erickson, director of the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve, helps plant trees where ash trees have been devastated by emerald ash borer. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Tree species were selected based not only on their tolerance for wet or flooded soils, but also their cultural uses or traditions they support, especially for Ojibwe people. Tamarack, black spruce, northern white swamp oak, white cedar, northern hackberry, river birch, red maple, yellow birch, basswood, balsam poplar (balm of Gilead), cottonwood, sugar maple, white spruce and even red and white pine are among the species being planted along the river.

Crews prepared some of the planting sites last fall by removing brush. But shade from tall grass and ferns, along with hungry deer, will remain problems for the seedlings as they grow, or don’t. The reserve staff will monitor the sites to see which species do best, helping guide future restoration efforts.

Dylan Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a member of the Wisconsin Conservation Corps, plants trees on an island along the St. Louis River Estuary. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

“We don’t know which ones are going to do well here and which ones maybe won’t make it, so we picked a large variety of trees. … We’re thinking at least a few of these will take off and thrive,” Erickson said.

The newly planted trees should someday serve as habitat for birds and wildlife and help maintain the islands’ ability to protect back bays where wild rice restoration has been underway for a decade.



About emerald ash borer Native to eastern Russia, northern China, Japan and Korea, emerald ash borer infests and kills both weak and healthy ash trees. All true ash species native to North America are vulnerable to attack.

Emerald ash borers were first discovered in North America in southeast Michigan in 2002 — believed to have arrived in untreated wooden pallets in shipping containers from China — and have now spread to 35 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces, already killing more than 15 million trees.

Little can be done to stop the invaders. It’s believed the Northland’s coldest winter nights may curb their numbers some, but enough survive to keep the invasion going. A parasitic Asian wasp that feeds off the ash borer has had modest success at curbing the ash borer but hasn’t stopped the pest as yet.

Most of the emerald ash borer life cycle takes place below the bark. Woodpeckers readily probe for larvae feeding beneath the bark, and often reveal infested trees during the winter months. These trees become covered in light-colored "flecking" as woodpeckers remove the outer bark.

As tunnels (called galleries) from feeding larvae accumulate and disrupt the flow of a tree's nutrients, trees begin to show signs and symptoms of the infestation. Once symptoms have started to show, trees generally die within one to three years.

Emerging adult beetles chew characteristic 1/8-inch wide, D-shaped exit holes that can be useful in confirming infested ash trees. But because the holes are small and frequently high in the tree, they can be difficult to find.

If you suspect you have seen evidence of a new infestation, report it by calling 866-322-4512.

The effort is funded with a $140,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant through the Environmental Protection Agency. The Wisconsin DNR provided the trees, as most of the land along the estuary is under DNR management as part of the St. Louis River Stream Bank Protection Area.

The five project sites cover about 100 acres out from Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood, planted on unnamed islands at Walleye Alley and North Duck Hunter bays; a peninsula around Landslide Bay; and in wetlands at the mouth of the Red River across from Boy Scout Landing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood. In future years, the project will expand to include areas on Clough Island.

Ash trees that are dying from emerald ash borer, like these on an island in the St. Louis River Estuary, generally die from the top down. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

“This is by far our biggest stewardship project to date,” Erickson said. “But the forested wetlands along the river hold the entire estuary together.”

On the Minnesota side of the river

Led by the Minnesota Land Trust, in partnership with the city of Duluth and the Community Action Duluth Stream Corps, an effort also is underway to replace the dying ash forest on the Minnesota shores of the St. Louis River Estuary. Last summer, crews planted some of the same species of wet-tolerant and climate adaptive trees on 32 acres near Chambers Grove Park, Rask Bay and North Bay — a total of 25,700 new trees.

This summer, crews are planting trees on 20 additional areas near Munger Landing, said Ginny Breidenbach, St. Louis River restoration program manager for the Minnesota Land Trust.

A crew from the Wisconsin Conservation Corps gets a briefing on where they will be planting tree seedlings on an island on the St. Louis River Estuary. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

All of the work is being done in the city’s St. Louis River Natural Area, key habitat for migrating and locally nesting birds.

Breidenbach said the effort could help preserve waterfront habitat for 52 species of migrating birds that are designated Species in Greatest Conservation Need, including the rusty blackbird, yellow warbler and magnolia warbler.

Organizers are hoping to get ahead of a devastated forest so the birds don’t have to leave.

“It’s really too early to tell which species will do the best. The research is still ongoing as to what may best replace ash,” Breidenbach said. “We’re kind of going with the best available research that it may take a few different species to fill in for ash, but also focusing on trees that are doing well south and west of us in temperatures we expect to have here in the future. … We’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.”

An emerald ash borer beetle. It's the beetle's larvae that actually damage and kill ash trees by cutting off the supply of nutrients from the roots. Contributed / U.S. Department of Agriculture

Slow the spread, don’t move firewood far

On their own the bugs can move less than a mile per year. But humans are responsible for the rapid spread of emerald ash borers from a single site in Michigan to more than 35 states and five provinces, mostly by moving live and dead wood that carried the bugs — nursery stock and firewood.

Emerald ash borers have now spread to 35 states and five provinces as they eat their way across North America's urban ash trees and forests. Contributed / U.S. Department of Agriculture

The single biggest factor is not moving firewood from an infested area into an uninfested area. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have laws that prohibit moving firewood long distances. The states regulate firewood dealers to make sure the wood is uninfested when used in state parks and other campgrounds.

Buy or cut firewood from local sources near where it will be burned. This will also help slow the spread of other tree-killing insects like spongy moths, formerly called gypsy moths.