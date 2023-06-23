Annual Sax-Zim Bog BioBlitz has documented 3,200 living things

MEADOWLANDS — Grab your bug spray and a floppy hat: The Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog's 11th annual BioBlitz is set for July 8.

The BioBlitz is a one-day event that allows outdoor enthusiasts to walk and learn side-by-side with natural-science experts on day trips across the bog. It’s free and open to all ages.

The goal is to collect information about the biodiversity in the Sax-Zim Bog area. Field trip options include emphasis on insects, spiders, butterflies, birds, plants, galls, moths, aquatic species and fungi. There will also be a designated family-friendly trip.

The first 10 Bioblitz events at the bog documented a combined total of nearly 3,200 species of living things, many of them unique to the region and some of them unique to the bog. But it’s more than just an annual contest to see how many critters can be spotted.

“The species list is a way for us to document what is present in the greater Sax-Zim Bog ecosystem and where. This is most important considering the more uncommon or rare species we document, as they may only be found in one or two locations,” Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus, head naturalist for Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog, told the News Tribune. “Most of our data and the data that we draw from to compile the list is submitted to citizen science platforms, like iNaturalist or eBird.”

Moths top the list for the most found, with 625 kinds of moths confirmed in the bog so far. Plants are second at 545 and birds are third at 257 species. There have been 167 kinds of fungi (mushrooms) confirmed, 134 kinds of spiders and 87 kinds of butterflies. They have even found 39 fish species.

“It is definitely part fun, but absolutely part-science and lets us build our understanding of this cool ecosystem,” Dexter-Nienhaus said.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog Welcome Center, 8793 Owl Ave., Toivola, about 40 miles northwest of Duluth.

Participants will choose their field trip and spend the day learning, exploring and documenting what they find. The groups will gather back at the Welcome Center around 2 p.m. to discuss their discoveries and share their best finds.

It's all outdoors, so participants should dress for changing weather, be prepared for bugs and some tough walking terrain, and also bring their own lunch and beverages. A pair of mud boots is a good idea, too.

Preregistration is required for some of the trips. Anyone interested in volunteering to be a part of the field trip groups is encouraged to register. Go to saxzim.org/events/bog-bioblitz.

Friends of Sax-Zim Bog is a nonprofit conservation group founded in 2010 to preserve and protect the Sax- Zim Bog area through land preservation, education, research and communication. For more information, go to saxzim.org or email Head Naturalist Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus at naturalist@saxzim.org .