After COVID, then flooding, ‘This is the year that we talk about’ relief for border waters, Walz says

While Gov. Tim Walz and some legislators are talking flood relief, for some resort owners on Minnesota's northern border, 2023 might be the first "normal" summer season they have had since 2019

D349980A6F18C3CB8293324379524D24.JPG
Sandbags surrounded the general store and bait shop while docks were inaccessible at Young's Bay Resort on Minnesota's Northwest Angle in the summer of 2022, as Lake of the Woods was inundated by floodwaters.
Contributed / Joe Laurin
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
March 03, 2023 10:00 AM

ANGLE INLET, Minn. — In a typical summer on Minnesota’s remote Northwest Angle, the middle of August is when the fishing and tourist trades start to slow down. The water in Lake of the Woods is warmer by then, there is a first hint of fall in the air, and folks who have been pulling walleyes all summer start to think about getting their kids back in school and getting their crops harvested.

For Paul Colson, the third-generation owner of Jake’s Northwest Angle — a popular resort at the extreme northern tip of Minnesota — the middle of August 2022 was notable for a different reason.

“We had some people in my cabins in May. We were shut down June and July, and on Aug. 20, I was able to walk to my store with dry feet,” he recalled.

Lake of the Woods, the Rainy River and Rainy Lake were hit by historic flooding last summer, which dealt a devastating blow to resort owners and left countless property owners with $25,000 or more in damage to docks, structures and shorelines.

The high water came on the heels of two consecutive years of disruptions due to the pandemic, which curtailed travel business and — thanks to Canada’s strict closure of their border — cut off road access to the Northwest Angle and islands of Lake of the Woods. That meant losing the business of all but the most determined tourists who were willing to travel two hours by water to reach their favorite fishing spots.

“If you’d have told me I’d have had two years of COVID and then this. … Somebody said, ‘It’s going to get worse,’ and I’d have said, ‘How the hell is it going to get worse?’ ” Colson said.

20221017_194808Crop.jpg
Walkways became waterways in the summer of 2022 at Jake's Northwest Angle, one of countless resorts, homes and cabins affected by Lake of the Woods flooding.
Contributed / Paul Colson

The water had receded to more manageable levels by September, and there are hopes among resort owners, cabin owners and tourists for a more “normal” summer season for the first time since 2019. But financial relief remains the need among many as they seek to rebuild infrastructure and regrow their base of visitors who may have looked elsewhere for fishing vacations during the pandemic border shutdown and the flooding.

After speaking at the Explore Minnesota Tourism annual conference on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Gov. Tim Walz told Northland Outdoors that he is well aware of the problems faced on the state’s northern border.

Gov. Tim Walz - St. Paul College
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, speaks with students, faculty and reporters at St. Paul College about state efforts to recruit certified nursing assistants with free tuition and study materials.
Dana Ferguson / Forum News Service

“I know, being in International Falls and standing on people’s decks as they were fishing, literally,” he recalled. “I’m trying to make the best of things, but those resorts were all closed, as we know.”

Walz, who was first elected in 2018 running on a “One Minnesota” theme, and stressing the need for unity between the state’s various regions and interests, reiterated that idea on Tuesday and said he is open to talking about finding some avenues to provide relief funds for the border regions.

“I think this is the year that we talk about that, and I’m trying to make this case a little better that we’ve gotten into this bad habit of one area of the state criticizing another type of thing,” he said. “What goes on in Lake of the Woods impacts people in Mankato, and vice versa.”

Specifically, Walz proposed doubling the resources available in the current state emergency response fund, which would allow financial relief without waiting for federal officials to declare a disaster area for a particular region.

State Sen. Grant Hauschild, D-Hermantown, who represents Koochiching County in the Legislature, helped with the sandbagging efforts in hard-hit places like Ranier and Crane Lake last summer. After meeting with the governor and his chief of staff this week, Hauschild is signing on to a bill which would increase that emergency fund’s coffers from $20 million to $40 million.

“It was pretty incredible to see,” Hauschild said of his visits to the swollen Rainy River in 2022. “I’m originally from Fargo and remember growing up with the ‘97 flood and … it was very, very comparable.”

Hauschild said the fund would allow counties such as Lake of the Woods and Koochiching to apply directly for state aid in the form of grants and forgivable loans to facilitate recovery from the flooding.

That could help property owners like Colson, who explored a class-action lawsuit against the Lake of the Woods Control Board for violating a 1925 treaty that sets the maximum level of the lake — regulated to a certain extent by a dam in Kenora, Ontario — roughly a foot lower than the point the waters reached nearly a century after the treaty was signed.

DJI_0162ThePoint.JPG
Public docks and boat ramps on the Lake of the Woods waterfront in Warroad, Minn., were shut down for much of the summer of 2022 due to floodwaters than caused millions in property damage and lost business in the region.
Contributed / Nixon Norman

Most of Colson's cabins are elevated, so he was able to avoid serious structural damage, and he joked that with no paying customers for much of last season, there was ample time available to look into their options in the courtroom. Colson admitted not many others were interested in a lawsuit, but in fairness, they had bigger issues with rising water.

“People were busy just swimming, just trying to keep their doors open,” he said. “Everybody else was trying to save their frontage. If you had any exposure (to the lake), it was terrifying.”

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
