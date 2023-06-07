99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Adults can fish without license if they bring kid this weekend

Minnesota Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 9-11.

Kid fishing
Adults can fish without a Minnesota license this weekend if they bring a child age 15 or younger.
Tyler Schank / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota resident adults can fish without licenses this weekend if they take children age 15 or younger along.

Kids age 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, June 9-11, allows adult Minnesotans to fish without a license as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.

Don’t have a boat? For anglers across Minnesota, the DNR has a map of piers and shore fishing sites at mndnr.gov/fishing_piers .

Parking at these locations is generally located within 300 feet of the pier or shore fishing site, with a hard-surface path from the parking area. Most are designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
A wolf stalks a fish in Voyageurs National Park. On Thursday, researchers released the first-ever video of wolves eating fish, and said GPS data shows one pack spent about half their time during several weeks in April and May “hunting’’ around creeks, namely for spawning suckers and northern pike. (Still frame from Voyageurs National Park video)
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota wolves eating fish wasn’t a fluke — it’s a thing
The Voyageurs Wolf Project finds that wolves catch and eat spawning suckers every spring.
June 06, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
FISH_Trout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Lake trout were biting on Memorial Day weekend
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 06, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Giant coho salmon caught off Duluth
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
ALS patients use battery-operated reels thanks to money raised in fishing tournament
Never Surrender and Courage Kenny teamed up to get ALS patients on the water during the Island Lake tournament.
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Beginning July 1, 2023, anglers will be able to use two lines during the open water season on the Minnesota River from downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River.
Northland Outdoors
Anglers will have the option of setting two lines when fishing the Minnesota River starting July 1
Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation allowing two lines during open water season on Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 in the Mississippi River.
June 02, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Jason Durham bass.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Kindergarten teacher, fishing guide all in a day’s work for Jason Durham
Durham, 46, of Park Rapids, Minnesota, just wrapped up his 22nd year as a kindergarten teacher in his hometown of Nevis, Minnesota. This is his 32nd year of guiding.
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: The fishing is warming up with the weather
Walleyes are hitting jigs with minnows or worms on the St. Louis River Estuary, but try crankbaits, too.
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Panfish bite is picking up
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 30, 2023.
June 01, 2023 10:00 AM
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Family effort lands smallmouth bass
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
May 28, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Andrea photographing Ciji.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Opening doors for women outdoors: Fishing, clay target event a big hit for female participants
Event included a catfish excursion on the Red River with volunteer guides from the Red River Catfish Club and a morning shooting clay targets at the Dakota Sporting Clays range west of Grand Forks.
May 25, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
062820.O.DNT.KucheraLake3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
You can help count loons on Minnesota lakes
June 06, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man uses thermometer to check temperature on swallow egg.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth researchers check tree swallow eggs, chicks for 'forever chemical' toxicity
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
gray bird with white belly in flight
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation
Local
About 180 earn degrees from Duluth-area alternative, online schools
June 07, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
boy wearing orange life jacket holds up fish
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Value family time spent on Minnesota lakes
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Woman leans out from bus.
Health
Duluth counselor's bus brings mental wellness services to clients
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Inmates in green prison garb walk black labs with red harnesses on a lead outdoors
Local
Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp
June 07, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten