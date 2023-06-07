Adults can fish without license if they bring kid this weekend

ST. PAUL — Minnesota resident adults can fish without licenses this weekend if they take children age 15 or younger along.

Kids age 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, June 9-11, allows adult Minnesotans to fish without a license as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.

Don’t have a boat? For anglers across Minnesota, the DNR has a map of piers and shore fishing sites at mndnr.gov/fishing_piers .

Parking at these locations is generally located within 300 feet of the pier or shore fishing site, with a hard-surface path from the parking area. Most are designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities.