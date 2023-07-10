Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

200 volunteers needed to help refurbish Superior Hiking Trail 

Projects are planned near Tofte, Lutsen and Two Harbors over the next few weeks.

Volunteers using hand tools on trail in forest
The Superior Hiking Trail Association is in need of 200 volunteers in coming weeks to help with three big trail projects. No experience is necessary.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 4:55 PM

TWO HARBORS — The Superior Hiking Trail Association is improving water crossings and building a boardwalk this summer to make the trail more sustainable and hiker friendly. They are in need of 200 volunteers over the next several weeks in several locations from Duluth up the North Shore.

The projects include:

  • Springdale Creek Stone Step Crossing near Tofte, Wednesday-Friday: Remove an old, unsafe bridge and replace it with solid stone steps. Repair tread between the trailhead and creek.
  • Mystery Mountain Trail Rehabilitation near Lutsen, July 25-31: Renew a worn and muddy section of trail, including boardwalk construction.
  • Encampment Crossing and Reroute, near Two Harbors, Aug. 11-16: Help build a safe and sustainable crossing of the Encampment River and reroute a part of the trail that is falling away.

No special experience or gear is necessary. More information is available at superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC02462.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: Catch a Big One
1h ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Trophy Room_Nikolas Peterson
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Angler lands Burntside Lake lunker
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Sign up for Minnesota Naturalist Volunteer Training
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Levi William Axtell
Local
Court declares alleged Grand Marais killer mentally ill, dangerous
15m ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
2007 reggae festival
Arts and Entertainment
Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival returns to Duluth
51m ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Aurora rayed arc
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Aurora forecasting do's and don'ts
2h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
Photo of military aircraft
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Duluth Airshow and more
10h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler