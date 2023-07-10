200 volunteers needed to help refurbish Superior Hiking Trail 

TWO HARBORS — The Superior Hiking Trail Association is improving water crossings and building a boardwalk this summer to make the trail more sustainable and hiker friendly. They are in need of 200 volunteers over the next several weeks in several locations from Duluth up the North Shore.

The projects include:



Springdale Creek Stone Step Crossing near Tofte, Wednesday-Friday: Remove an old, unsafe bridge and replace it with solid stone steps. Repair tread between the trailhead and creek.

Mystery Mountain Trail Rehabilitation near Lutsen, July 25-31: Renew a worn and muddy section of trail, including boardwalk construction.

Encampment Crossing and Reroute, near Two Harbors, Aug. 11-16: Help build a safe and sustainable crossing of the Encampment River and reroute a part of the trail that is falling away.

No special experience or gear is necessary. More information is available at superiorhiking.org/volunteer .