2 Proctor shooters in top 10 at state trap tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Proctor High School trap shooters finished among the top 10 in the Minnesota State High School League Clay Target State Tournament held June 23 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Proctor’s Henry Napoli finished in fifth place among the boys with a score of 99 and teammate Austin Carlson finished in sixth place overall.

Alex Kraska of East Ridge High School, Mason Meyre of Spring Lake Park and Zale Bushlack of United South Central High School tied for first place among the boys with perfect scores of 100.

Kira Wolf of Detroit Lakes High School was the highest female shooter with a score of 99 out of 100; Xena Heimbacher of Wayzata was second with 98. It was the first year in which female athletes competed in a separate competition from males for an individual championship.

Of the 340 school teams with 7,900 shooters that competed in Alexandria earlier in June for the separate Minnesota Clay Target League tournament, only the top 40 teams qualified for the official MSHSL state tournament in Prior Lake.

United South Central High School (located near the Iowa border) won this year’s team state championship with a five-person combined score of 484 out of 500. Fairmont was second with a 482 and Roseau finished in third place.