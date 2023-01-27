Nordic skiing: Birkie to host inaugural women’s event this weekend

DULUTH — The American Birkebeiner will host the inaugural Ski de She, a three-day Nordic ski camp and clinic, this weekend in Cable that is exclusively for women.

The Ski de She is designed for women who want to improve their skiing skills while building camaraderie and confidence.

Olympic champion Kikkan Randall is expected to be part of the festivities.

The weekend kicks off with a welcome and check-in at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, followed by on-snow sessions in the afternoon and evening workshops at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Lakewoods Resort and Lodge in Cable. There will be a “Race Strategies with an Age Perspective” talk with Jan Guenther of Gear West at 6:30 p.m. followed by a “Wax and Wine” event to cap the night.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, after a morning warm-up and pep talk, the races begin with a 30-kilometer skate at 10 a.m., a 20K classic at 10:05 a.m. and a 10K freestyle at 10:10 a.m. There will be a post-race party at noon. At 1 p.m. Randall will take part in the award ceremony leading into afternoon workshops discussing such topics as healthy eating habits, reducing skiing injuries and “Mental Strategies to Build Your Racing Confidence” with Kim Rudd.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, after a morning yoga session, Randall will host her own session at 9:30 a.m.. That will be followed by a coaches Q&A at 10:30 a.m., a final on-snow session at 11 a.m. and goodbyes at 1 p.m.

The annual American Birkebeiner, which will run Saturday, Feb. 25, is America’s largest cross-country ski marathon, covering 50 kilometers (53 for classic skiers) from Cable to Main Street in downtown Hayward.

According to the Birkie, the Ski de She is the only women’s-only Nordic ski race (or event) in the Midwest and possibly the country.