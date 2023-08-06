Nisula gets another chance at more than just Brewhouse Triathlon
The 2022 short course winner collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest in February, but returned for a third-place finish Sunday.
DULUTH — As Thunder Bay’s Kris Nisula made his way to the finish line on the long course at the 2023 Brewhouse Triathlon Sunday, his 13-year-old daughter Hayden jumped in to run some of the last few yards with him.
Finishing a triathlon is nothing new for Kris — he won the 2019 and 2022 short course triathlons — but coming to the finish line in 2023 was not a guarantee for the 47-year-old father of two.
“It was crazy, my dad passed away in January and then day of the funeral, after the funeral, I had a cardiac arrest,” Kris said. “There was no warning sign or anything, I just collapsed.”
What seemed like incredibly bad timing might actually have saved his life. Nisula’s cousin is a physician’s assistant and his aunt is a nurse. Both were in Thunder Bay for the funeral and with Kris when he collapsed.
“They recognized probably within 10 seconds that he didn’t have a pulse and started CPR immediately,” Kris’s wife, Lindsay, said.
For seven long minutes, Kris’s aunt and cousin performed CPR as Lindsay and their two children — Madison, 15, and Hayden — watched before emergency responders arrived. They were able to use a defibrillator to start Kris’s heart.
“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen,” Lindsay said.
From that terrifying day in February, Kris spent several weeks in the hospital and an internal defibrillator was implanted in his chest in case his heart stops again.
“The cardiologists and doctors couldn’t really find a definite cause, so it was precautionary,” Kris said. “I was in the hospital for about a month and didn’t really get back into exercise or anything until late March or April.”
For a person whose heart stopped in February and couldn’t exercise for the better part of three months, a third-place finish over the Brewhouse Triathlon’s long course is pretty good. Kris’s time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 22 seconds was 12 minutes slower than winner Brenton Button of Nipigon, Ontario, but it was a triumph all the same.
For six weeks, Kris couldn’t even put his arm over his head while he healed from the surgery.
“We would take him for little walks and that was about it,” Lindsay said. After that, we met with a cardiologist and they said he could do very low intensity stuff.”
The device allows cardiologists to monitor Kris’s heart activity during exercise and it wasn’t long before they told him to “slowly work back” to his previous level of activity, Lindsay said.
“When I was in the hospital, I thought, ‘I’m never going to do this again,’ and this is what I love to do,” Kris said. “These races were a goal that kept me going after that happened, they kept me motivated to keep going and inspire the kids.”
He may have done a little more than “inspire” his kids. Hayden finished second overall in the women’s short course. Madison planned to do the short course as well, but an injury kept her from running the final leg. That didn’t stop the Nisulas.
“Her injury was something that turned into a real positive thing,” Lindsay said. “She couldn’t do the run portion, so I found out a week and a half ago I was going to run for her. She switched from doing it on her own to a team, so it turned into a nice teenager-mother bonding moment.”
Lindsay didn’t mention that the pair won the women’s short course relay race in 1:18:14.
Race director Rod Raymond said Nisula’s return and his “approach to competition” is “healthy.”
“It’s not ‘win at all expense,’” Raymond said. “His kids are here, his wife is here. It’s a family affair, yet he’s still competing at a high level. That, to me, is a gentle reminder that you can still be an elite athlete and still have a family.”
Nisula competed in the Timberman Triathlon July 8 in Cohasset and is training for the Ironman Wisconsin race Sept. 10 in Madison. He’s still being careful and trying to “keep it all even keel,” but he’s glad for a chance to see some familiar faces on Island Lake.
“It was awesome to be back,” Kris said. “It’s a fun trip, it’s just fun to come down — go out for dinner in Canal Park — and see everybody.”
