Nisula gets another chance at more than just Brewhouse Triathlon

DULUTH — As Thunder Bay’s Kris Nisula made his way to the finish line on the long course at the 2023 Brewhouse Triathlon Sunday, his 13-year-old daughter Hayden jumped in to run some of the last few yards with him.

Finishing a triathlon is nothing new for Kris — he won the 2019 and 2022 short course triathlons — but coming to the finish line in 2023 was not a guarantee for the 47-year-old father of two.

2022 Brewhouse Triathlon short-course winner Kris Nisula, 47, is joined by his daughter, Hayden, for the last few yards of the 2023 race as Sawyer Puumala records the finish on his phone. Nisula was hospitalized for nearly a month after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in February. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“It was crazy, my dad passed away in January and then day of the funeral, after the funeral, I had a cardiac arrest,” Kris said. “There was no warning sign or anything, I just collapsed.”

What seemed like incredibly bad timing might actually have saved his life. Nisula’s cousin is a physician’s assistant and his aunt is a nurse. Both were in Thunder Bay for the funeral and with Kris when he collapsed.

“They recognized probably within 10 seconds that he didn’t have a pulse and started CPR immediately,” Kris’s wife, Lindsay, said.

For seven long minutes, Kris’s aunt and cousin performed CPR as Lindsay and their two children — Madison, 15, and Hayden — watched before emergency responders arrived. They were able to use a defibrillator to start Kris’s heart.

“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen,” Lindsay said.

From that terrifying day in February, Kris spent several weeks in the hospital and an internal defibrillator was implanted in his chest in case his heart stops again.

“The cardiologists and doctors couldn’t really find a definite cause, so it was precautionary,” Kris said. “I was in the hospital for about a month and didn’t really get back into exercise or anything until late March or April.”

For a person whose heart stopped in February and couldn’t exercise for the better part of three months, a third-place finish over the Brewhouse Triathlon’s long course is pretty good. Kris’s time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 22 seconds was 12 minutes slower than winner Brenton Button of Nipigon, Ontario, but it was a triumph all the same.

Brenton Button of Nipigon, Ontario, finishes the 2023 Brewhouse Triathlon Sunday at Island Lake in Duluth. Button won the long course race with a time of 1:51:19. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

For six weeks, Kris couldn’t even put his arm over his head while he healed from the surgery.

“We would take him for little walks and that was about it,” Lindsay said. After that, we met with a cardiologist and they said he could do very low intensity stuff.”

The device allows cardiologists to monitor Kris’s heart activity during exercise and it wasn’t long before they told him to “slowly work back” to his previous level of activity, Lindsay said.

“When I was in the hospital, I thought, ‘I’m never going to do this again,’ and this is what I love to do,” Kris said. “These races were a goal that kept me going after that happened, they kept me motivated to keep going and inspire the kids.”

Lindsay Nisula, left, cheers on her daughter, Hayden Nisula, at the end of the bike leg of the Brewhouse Triathlon Sunday at Island Lake in Duluth. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

He may have done a little more than “inspire” his kids. Hayden finished second overall in the women’s short course. Madison planned to do the short course as well, but an injury kept her from running the final leg. That didn’t stop the Nisulas.

“Her injury was something that turned into a real positive thing,” Lindsay said. “She couldn’t do the run portion, so I found out a week and a half ago I was going to run for her. She switched from doing it on her own to a team, so it turned into a nice teenager-mother bonding moment.”

Lindsay Nisula, kneeling, switches the timing tracker with her daughter, Madison during a transition at the Brewhouse Triathlon on Sunday at Island Lake. The pair won the women's short course relay. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Lindsay didn’t mention that the pair won the women’s short course relay race in 1:18:14.

Race director Rod Raymond said Nisula’s return and his “approach to competition” is “healthy.”

“It’s not ‘win at all expense,’” Raymond said. “His kids are here, his wife is here. It’s a family affair, yet he’s still competing at a high level. That, to me, is a gentle reminder that you can still be an elite athlete and still have a family.”

Nisula competed in the Timberman Triathlon July 8 in Cohasset and is training for the Ironman Wisconsin race Sept. 10 in Madison. He’s still being careful and trying to “keep it all even keel,” but he’s glad for a chance to see some familiar faces on Island Lake.

“It was awesome to be back,” Kris said. “It’s a fun trip, it’s just fun to come down — go out for dinner in Canal Park — and see everybody.”

A kayaker helps a few swimmers take a break during the swim leg of the Brewhouse Triathlon on Sunday at Island Lake in Duluth. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

A biker comes rides back toward Island Lake during the Brewhouse Triathlon on Sunday. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth swimmer Grant Wodny exits Island Lake as part of a Brewhouse Triathlon long course relay team Sunday. Wodny, Erik Oase and Ryan Delaney won the men's relay with a time of 2:08:34. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Bryan Morcom, 46, leaves no doubt where his roots lie as he finishes the 2023 Brewhouse Triathlon short course Sunday at Island Lake. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune