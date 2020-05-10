Nice fish for May 10, 2020

Adelaide Mlodzik, 9, of Appleton, Minnesota, caught and released this 4-pound 4-ounce large mouth bass on the Yellow River near Danbury, Wisconsin.

Each Sunday this spring and summer, the News Tribune's Outdoors section will publish a list of big fish caught in our region. It's not a contest but a listing, on the honor system, of many of the largest fish caught throughout the Northland. Email your information to outdoors@duluthnews.com or call the News Tribune at 218-723-5300 or 800-456-8282. List the angler's name, hometown, the body of water where the fish was caught, nearest town, the resort you stayed at (if applicable) and the length or weight of the fish and whether it was released or kept.

The minimum size to be included in Nice Fish are: Walleye release, 28-inch minimum; Walleye kept, 8 pound minimum; Northern release, 31-inch minimum; Smallmouth bass release, 16-inch minimum; Largemouth Bass release, 18-inch minimum; Sturgeon release, 50-inch minimum; Muskie release 36-inch minimum; Crappie release, 13-inch minimum; Lake trout release, 30-inch minimum; Lake trout kept, 10-pound minimum.

Send us your fish photos, too

We also want to see photographs of you and your fish. We'll publish some every Sunday and post more on our website all summer long. Email them to outdoors@duluthnews.com. Use jpg (jpeg) format and be sure to include all pertinent information: Who the person is, how big the fish is and where and when it was caught and was it released or kept?

Handle fish properly for photos

Get close to the person holding the fish, fill the frame with person and fish. Tilt baseball caps back on the person's head, or remove the cap. Have the sun at the photographer's back, not behind the subject. Don't hold the fish out toward the camera, it looks fake. And remember, if you are going to release the fish NEVER PUT YOUR FINGERS IN OR NEAR THE GILLS OR EYES. Hold the fish horizontally, not vertically. Support the fish with both hands for the photo and release it as quickly and gently as possible. How and how long fish are handled helps determine if they will live or die after being released.