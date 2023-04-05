NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown announces Duluth to receive Arena League team

DULUTH — NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown was in Duluth Wednesday to announce the city has been selected to receive a new arena football team in 2024.

The announcement event, held at The Garden event center in Canal Park, featured Brown as well as Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce president Matt Baumgartner.

The Arena League will have four teams playing a five-game regular season schedule and playoffs from June to August 2024. Duluth was the second city announced in the new football league that will play at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena.

Springfield, Missouri, was recently announced as receiving a team, with two other cities to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Arena League plans to play 6-on-6 football with a 20-second play clock and no huddles. Players will receive coaches’ play calls through radios in their helmets — and fans will be able to listen to the calls in real time, Brown, the league’s commissioner, said.

“Most arena leagues have eight players, but we’re going to look at trying six players,” Brown said. “We’ve got to figure out how to keep the quarterback on his feet, but we want to speed the game up. There’s going to be a very short play clock and fans will be able to listen to the players and coaches communicate.”

Larson said as she’s learned more about the selection process, it made “perfect sense” that Duluth would be one of the cities chosen.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson talks about the excitement of welcoming a new arena football team to Duluth in 2024 as NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, center, and Duluth team adviser Marquise Slay listen. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“We’re a city that loves to rally around something, to really celebrate and dig into something new,” Larson said. “This is actually a big growth point for this community to have this kind of national attention be localized at the DECC, a highly engaging series of opportunities for residents to help pick the colors, the name — it’s just amazing.”

League organizer Tommy Benizio said while they want fan suggestions on mascots and colors — not just votes — they also hope some in the community are interested in investing in the franchise itself.

“We hope to find people who say we want to own part of what’s going to be — I hope — some of the coolest entertainment in the entire city,” Benizio said. “Whether it be a small part of the team or the whole thing, we’d love to have people from this area have an investment in this community long before a football team shows up.”

For his part, Baumgartner said the presence of a team in Duluth could be a boon for a diverse array of local businesses.

“Bringing in an Arena League team will have a significant impact on businesses across sectors here in our region,” Baumgartner said. “Our restaurants and bars will benefit, our hotels, merchants and shops, our clothing retailers and manufacturers will benefit and — since it’s football — our growing health care sector could benefit as well.”

For more information about the Arena League, put a deposit on season tickets or suggest a mascot, go to www.alduluth.com .

