Moores, Hinrichs lead Cloquet Invitational after round one

CLOQUET — Spencer Hinrichs and Brian Moores share the lead after the first round of the 92nd Cloquet Invitational on Friday, July 7 at Cloquet Country Club.

Both golfers shot 2-under 69 in the first 18 holes of the 54-hole event, the only under-par rounds of the day.

Moores, a Dellwood, Minnesota native, finished third in last year's event, won in a rout by Cloquet native Sam Baker.

Hinrichs, who plays out of Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, made a pair of early bogeys but caught fire down the stretch, making four birdies in his last eight holes.

Baker, who blitzed the field with an opening-round 66 last year, appeared to be off to a good start with a birdie at the first hole, but struggled to an opening-round 78.

Alex Kolquist, the 2020 winner, is well within contention after firing an even-par 71, with Joey Cummings at 1-over and Brett Morrison at 2-over. Other notables include 2018 champ Jim Stafford, tied for ninth at 4-over, and 2016 winner Aaron Young (+5).