Moores, Hinrichs lead Cloquet Invitational after round one

They were the only two golfers to go under par in the first round of the 54-hole event.

Brian Moores of Delwood, Minnesota, chips the ball on the green during the Cloquet Invitational at Cloquet Country Club on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Cloquet.
By Staff reports
CLOQUET — Spencer Hinrichs and Brian Moores share the lead after the first round of the 92nd Cloquet Invitational on Friday, July 7 at Cloquet Country Club.

Both golfers shot 2-under 69 in the first 18 holes of the 54-hole event, the only under-par rounds of the day.

Moores, a Dellwood, Minnesota native, finished third in last year's event, won in a rout by Cloquet native Sam Baker.

Hinrichs, who plays out of Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, made a pair of early bogeys but caught fire down the stretch, making four birdies in his last eight holes.

Baker, who blitzed the field with an opening-round 66 last year, appeared to be off to a good start with a birdie at the first hole, but struggled to an opening-round 78.

Alex Kolquist, the 2020 winner, is well within contention after firing an even-par 71, with Joey Cummings at 1-over and Brett Morrison at 2-over. Other notables include 2018 champ Jim Stafford, tied for ninth at 4-over, and 2016 winner Aaron Young (+5).

