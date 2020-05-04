MN DNR Weekly Report for May 4, 2020

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy week and weekend with lots of sturgeon fishing happening on the Rainy River. The weather wasn’t the most pleasant but that didn’t stop people from fishing. Other activities revolved around spring beaver trapping and recreational vehicle complaints. Enforcement action taken during the past week included angling license issues, boat safety and registration issues, illegal-length sturgeon, failure to validate tags, and failure to attach tags to fish. People are reminded to register their sturgeon by mailing in the registration portion of their license within 48 hours of harvest.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports most activity this past week was around the Rainy River and recreational ATV operation. Almost every angler contacted reported an active sturgeon bite with some anglers leaving the water in the early afternoon due to a mob of suckers that cleaned them out of large numbers of worms. Time was spent investigating a fire that burned a tree in a yard and caused some minor damage to a structure. Miscellaneous calls about nuisance and incidentally caught animals were also handled.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads and checking lakes for activity. Equipment work continues. Public access sites were monitored. Administrative tasks were completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) worked an angling detail with CO Swedberg on the Rainy River. Overall, most of the anglers were in compliance, especially when it came to safety equipment. Anglers checked had mixed reports of catching sturgeon throughout the river, but many seemed happy just to be out on the water and enjoying the nice weather. A wide variety of enforcement action was taken over the weekend including spearing in a designated spawning area, burning of household garbage, and many ATV-related violations.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and OHV riders, as well as invasive species and state park enforcement. Bozovsky investigated a TIP call of someone taking two Canada goose goslings and a number of dogs-chasing-deer complaints with the same suspect dogs. Bozovsky worked sturgeon angling with COs Slatinski and Larson on the Rainy River from International Falls to Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, sturgeon-tagging violations, fishing during a closed season, littering, allowing dogs to chase deer, and a number of AIS, ATV, OHM and boating violations.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Recreational activity was high. Broughten followed up on ATV and littering complaints. He also investigated a complaint of people filling wetlands.



Virginia – vacant.

ADVERTISEMENT

International Falls #2 – vacant.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) spent the past week focusing on trapping and ATV activity. The lakes in the Ely area are almost completely ice-free thanks to windy and warm conditions. Violations included angling with no license in possession, fishing in a closed spawning area, and untagged traps.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) continued to check spring fish-run activity and people burning. He also followed up on litter complaints and beaver-trapping complaints.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent time checking traps and ATV activity and monitoring the spring fish run. Trout anglers along North Shore tributaries were checked. He assisted the sheriff’s office with calls and met with trappers about incidental takes.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled forest roads and trails and checked lakes and rivers. Stretches of some forest roads still have snow, making travel difficult even by ATV. Travelers are urged to use caution when traveling these as some frost boils can easily sink a car or truck. Lake conditions are looking better for the opener, although the cold snap may slow the melt.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy week of ATV, trapping, and fish-run enforcement activities. Lots of people are out enjoying the outdoors. Enforcement action included an untagged trap, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, numerous ATV- and OHM-registration and operation violations including an ATV DWI arrest, camping at a public access, and no state park vehicle permits.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area angling activity this past week. ATV activity was also worked.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports another busy week of fishing enforcement on the tributaries. Hill contacted multiple people in violation of the no-camping and no-campfire order issued by the U.S. Forest Service. They were also in possession of marijuana. A few ATVs were seen, and compliance was great. The spring fish run is starting to pick up.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV, trapping, and fish-run activity during the past week. Many people were out enjoying the warm weekend weather. Enforcement action was taken for camping in closed areas and licensing violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) checked anglers and small-game hunters, monitored ATV riders and patrolled state parks. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to calls about wildfires.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity and worked the spring fish run. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted the county in locating evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, trespassing, untagged taps and angling in a closed area.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the Rainy River over the past week with enforcement action taken for party fishing for sturgeon and unattended lines. Sutherland also worked wildfire activity with enforcement action taken for burning illegal substances and having a fire without a permit.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working sport fishing, trapping, ATV, and boating enforcement throughout the surrounding areas. Van Asch also assisted local station officers with a work detail on the Rainy River. Sturgeon anglers were out in large numbers on the Rainy River pursuing the prehistoric fish. Enforcement action was taken for angling while privileges are revoked, illegal-length sturgeon, untagged sturgeon, unattended lines, no angling license in possession, failure to display boat registration, and AIS violations

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked beaver trapping, turkey hunting, angling and ATV activity. Angling success for panfish is beginning to increase as water temperatures in smaller bays and shallow areas rise. Violations included a juvenile passenger on an ATV not wearing the required helmet, expired ATV registration, and driving on a closed forest road.

NE ATV officer – vacant.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) continued to see heavy outdoor activity and fielded many phone calls related to regulations. A trespass complaint resulted in multiple citations for trapping violations. Enforcement action was also taken for ATV-registration issues, taking fish where permanently prohibited, possessing a spear where prohibited, and for operating an OHM on the road right of way.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the past week working the North Shore for shore anglers. Smelting activity was extremely high all week and smelt were cooperating for the most part. Time was spent in Jay Cooke State Park along with popular inland shore-angling locations. ATV complaints were handled as were nuisance animal-related calls.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to work fish-run activities along the North Shore. Several steelhead anglers were monitored and checked. Night smelting activity was very busy throughout the week and several violations were encountered during night work on area rivers. He also spent time in area state parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked fire, fishing, turkey hunting, and OHV enforcement throughout the week. Humphrey patrolled the Fond du Lac State Forest during spring road and trail closures. Humphrey also spent time working in area state parks, wildlife management areas, and public water accesses. Contacts were made for driving after revocation, litter, boating, OHV operation, and registration violations.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) spent time following up on litter complaints and checking angling activity in the area. One resident of Wisconsin was found angling with a resident Minnesota license. After receiving a citation, the angler decided to go out and purchase the proper non-resident license so she could continue fishing. A waters complaint was investigated where work was being done in an area lake. The current work done was found to be legal and did not need a permit. Dog training continues with K9 Schody and other new K9s.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked Lake Superior tributaries during the day checking anglers and by nights checking smelters. He also worked surveillance details. District 8 officers teamed up during night work to catch several groups netting and taking steelhead illegally, resulting in numerous charges. He fielded multiple questions on angling and boating safety topics in anticipation of opening weekend.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) monitored smelt harvest, river anglers, and overnight fish-run activity in fish sanctuaries. ATV traffic was heavy during the nice weekend weather. Enforcement action was taken for angling, netting, and ATV violations.

Lake Superior Unit – vacant.