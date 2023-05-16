Minnesota Vikings sign Bulldogs' Ojile out of rookie camp

Zach Ojile is officially a Minnesota Viking.

The sixth-year senior from Minnesota Duluth has signed with the Vikings, the team announced Tuesday, after taking part in the franchise's rookie minicamp last week on a tryout basis. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“I was pretty excited and pretty thrilled just to get an opportunity and super fortunate,” Ojile said of the rookie camp invitation back on May 1. “I’m super thrilled to have an opportunity with the hometown team.”

More UMD football coverage:





A 6-foot-2, 238-pound native of Blaine, Ojile was a two-time captain for the Bulldogs during his six seasons from 2017 through 2022. He began his career at UMD as a fullback before transitioning to tight end. He landed on the All-NSIC first team in 2022 after catching 25 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for three TDs.

The Vikings listed Ojile as a fullback in Tuesday's announcement, touting the 14 rushing TDs he had during his college career. He was one of two Minnesota natives signed by the Vikings following the rookie minicamp along with former Minnesota Gophers offensive lineman Sam Schlueter of Victoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signing of Ojile and Schlueter gives the Vikings four Minnesota natives on the roster going into the summer along with fullback C.J. Ham of Duluth and tight end Ben Ellefson of Hawley.

Ojile is the second Bulldog to sign an NFL contract this spring, joining sixth-year senior offensive lineman Brent Laing, who is with the New York Jets.

Bulldogs fifth-year wide receiver Armani Carmickle also took part in the Vikings rookie minicamp last week, but was not signed by the team following his tryout.