SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams visit Lambeau

The former No. 1 overall pick joined the club a week and a half ago.

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) prepares to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 01:04 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay.

Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an improbable comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8.

Mayfield, who had just joined the Rams two days earlier after getting released by the Carolina Panthers, rallied his new squad from a 16-3 deficit late in the fourth quarter. Cam Akers plunged in for a 1-yard score with 3:19 to play, and Mayfield found Van Jefferson for a 23-yard TD strike with 10 seconds left to punctuate the 17-16 comeback win.

"I don't know if you could write it any better than that," Mayfield said. "Obviously, we'd like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it's a pretty damn good story, I'll be honest with you."

Likewise, the Packers (5-8) would have preferred a stress-free win in their last game before the bye — against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4. However, in a season where seemingly nothing has gone smoothly, Green Bay needed 18 fourth-quarter points to secure a 28-19 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.J. Dillon (21 yards) and Christian Watson (46 yards) had touchdown runs in the final period, while the Packers intercepted Justin Fields on Chicago's final two drives. The win was Green Bay's 787th in the regular season, breaking a tie with the Bears for the most in NFL history.

"It is crazy and it is awesome to be a part of. Most wins in football at this level, it is really an honor to be part of the Packers and be part of that winning tradition," Dillon said.

Green Bay now turns its attention to a Rams team that has used the last 1 1/2 weeks to come together around Mayfield, who finished 22 of 35 for 230 yards in relief of John Wolford against Las Vegas. From the Packers' perspective, they don't have much tape on Mayfield in the Rams' offense, but coach Matt LaFleur doesn't seem too concerned.

"You look at the totality of the scheme," LaFleur said. "Obviously we've played each other ... twice in the last two years. There's a lot of familiarity within the staffs. A lot of us have worked together, so we kind of know what we like (to do)."

Green Bay has plenty of familiarity at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown 15 career touchdown passes and three interceptions — counting the postseason — against the Rams. He and emerging rookie Watson (eight touchdowns in his last four games) could be a handful for a Los Angeles defense that likely will be without Aaron Donald (ankle) for the third straight game.

Still, the Rams continue to play hard, perhaps in part because they owe their first-round pick to the Detroit Lions.

"In the midst of what has been a challenging year, there has been growth," coach Sean McVay said. "And for that I'm grateful."

The Packers have captured seven of the last eight meetings between the teams. Rodgers threw two touchdowns and ran for a score in last season's matchup as Green Bay controlled the ball for nearly 40 minutes in a 36-28 home victory.

Related Topics: GREEN BAY PACKERS
By Field Level Media
Field Level Media is a partner news agency for Forum Communications Company.
What to read next
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Jr. Blues pull away from Wilderness to close 2022
Minnesota has consecutive off weekends before resuming the season at home on Jan. 6.
December 17, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness put away Jr. Blues with power play goals
Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.
December 16, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Netherlands vs Argentina
Sports
Brandon Veale column: Qatar's 2022 World Cup a tragic spectacle
Sunday's final will inevitably be the most-watched sporting event in the world for the next four years. I hope the world saw the real story.
December 13, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Professional football players practice at outdoor field
Sports
Pro football: Vikings’ Ham establishes scholarship fund for students of color
The Duluth Denfeld graduate is partnering with Essentia Health to assist students of color in the area who want to pursue higher education.
December 12, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports