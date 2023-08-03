Mattison carries torch as Vikings' new lead back

EAGAN, Minn. — Patience has been a virtue for fifth-year Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison over the course of his NFL career.

Since arriving in Minnesota in 2019 as a third-round draft pick out of Boise State University, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound bruising back has been primarily utilized as a backup to four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, while eagerly awaiting a larger role in the offense.

This season, it appears that his patience will soon be rewarded.

Mattison signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Vikings this offseason, effectively signaling the beginning of his tenure atop the backfield depth chart. Cook was subsequently released months later, and remains a free agent.

For the San Bernardino, California native, the opportunity to take ownership of the No. 1 running back role for the Vikings loomed large in his decision to return to the team over other opportunities, as confirmed during an interview with Matt Harmon on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show podcast on July 18.

“I wasn’t signing to come back and be a backup,” Mattison shared. “Going into it, we knew what it was and understood the situation and all the details that were all gonna unfold later and were part of the business of being in the NFL. But yeah, signing that contract, I knew.”

The Vikings have what could be an effective mix of running backs with a variety of different skill sets, including fullback and Duluth native C.J. Ham.

“We’ve got a good group of hungry guys, guys who are just hungry to go out there and put their best foot forward, show everybody what they can do but just compete,” Ham said after Tuesday’s training camp session. “When you have that type of mindset of I’m just going to go out there and compete and be who I am and show the world who I am, I think the sky’s the limit for our whole room.”

In his six games as a starter in Cook's absence due to injury over the past four seasons, Mattison has averaged over 100 scrimmage yards with five touchdowns, according to StatMuse.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) runs as Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Nov. 7, 2021. Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports

Undoubtedly, the big-play ability of Cook will be missed, but may not be completely gone as the team moves towards more of a running back-by-committee approach in a pass-first offense with efficiency being the goal.

To help fill that void, the Vikings are counting on the emergence of third-year running back Kene Nwangwu, and second-year back Ty Chandler, who each possess sub-4.40 speed, but remain unproven, with limited to no experience during regular season play.

Nwangwu has been utilized almost exclusively as a kick returner so far in his career where his 4.29 40-yard dash time has been on full display for his three career kick-return touchdowns.

Chandler flashed in limited action during the 2022 preseason before being put on injured reserve for a thumb injury, which prevented him from taking the field until the final game of the regular season against the Chicago Bears, where he carried the ball six times for 20 yards.

In addition to Ham, who scored two touchdowns in short-yardage situatons last year and caught 10 passes out of the backfield, the Vikings have an additional alternative with the addition of seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride, who led the nation in rushing yards (1,713) at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah perhaps provided additional clarity behind the decision to move the running back room in a different direction during a press conference at the start of training camp when highlighting the strengths of Mattison.

“What he is really good at doing is earning extra, and kind of taking the play and getting more than what it’s worth. Being able to fall forward physically, making people miss the second level things like that,” he said of Mattison on July 25.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison participates in training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Tuesday. Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune

The quote appears to indirectly highlight the fact that the Vikings finished with the highest percentage of runs going for zero or negative yards of any team in the NFL — a telling statistic from sports data analytics company, TruMedia.

Cook’s inefficiency was, at times, overshadowed as a result of his “home run” play ability, as evidenced by his career-long 81-yard sprint to the end zone in a game-altering touchdown in the second half against the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 season.

Despite rushing for over 1,000 yards for a fourth-straight season last year, Cook trailed only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry for the league-lead in times tackled for loss with 33, according to Sportradar data. He also had the third-highest percentage (23.5%) of zero or negative yardage on rush attempts, per TruMedia.

Mattison, on the other hand, finished fifth in rushing attempts converted into first downs (28.4%) among running backs with 250 yards or more last season, according to SportsRadar data.