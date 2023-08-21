Massie-Nervick prevail in Hank Jensen tournament

DULUTH — The team of Todd Massie of Duluth and Peter Nervick of Sarasota, Florida prevailed by a shot to win the 40th annual Hank Jensen Best Ball and Scramble on Sunday at Enger Park Golf Course.

Massie and Nervick carried a one-shot lead into the final day after a first-round 66.

Massie and Nervick finished with a two-day total of 12-under 132, just good enough to outdo a pair of teams at 133.

Rick Amatuzio and Norm MacIver edged Mike Kokotovich and Trevor Deroche on a scorecard tiebreaker for second place.