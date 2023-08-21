Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Massie-Nervick prevail in Hank Jensen tournament

Their 12-under 132 over two days of best ball and scramble won by a stroke.

23 Massie_Nervick HJ Winner.jpg
Todd Massie of Duluth and Peter Nervick of Sarasota, Florida were the winners on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the 40th annual Hank Jensen Best Ball and Scramble at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth.
Contributed / Enger Park Golf Course
By Staff reports
August 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM

DULUTH — The team of Todd Massie of Duluth and Peter Nervick of Sarasota, Florida prevailed by a shot to win the 40th annual Hank Jensen Best Ball and Scramble on Sunday at Enger Park Golf Course.

Massie and Nervick carried a one-shot lead into the final day after a first-round 66.

Massie and Nervick finished with a two-day total of 12-under 132, just good enough to outdo a pair of teams at 133.

Rick Amatuzio and Norm MacIver edged Mike Kokotovich and Trevor Deroche on a scorecard tiebreaker for second place.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
