Marx Noren, Wilderness beat buzzer, Steel

A replay review confirmed the puck entered the net with :00.3 seconds remaining.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 20, 2023 11:43 PM
Kevin Marx Noren had to beat both the Chippewa Steel's goaltender and the buzzer on Friday night, and he accomplished both tasks as the Minnesota Wilderness claimed a last-second 4-3 North American Hockey League victory on Jan. 20 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Noren cleaned up a rebound originating from Gunnar Thoreson's shot off the rush. A video review found the puck crossed the goal line with :00.3 seconds remaining in the third period for Marx Noren's second goal of the game and team-leading 17th of the season.

Minnesota led three times in the first two periods only for the hosts to tie it up each time. Cole Gordon and Eddie Shepler had Minnesota's other tallies.

Isak Posch made 30 saves for the Wilderness (20-12-4), who were outshot 33-19.

The teams play again on Saturday in Cloquet.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
