Marx Noren scores twice in third period as Wilderness win

CLOQUET — Kevin Marx Noren scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and after Janesville tied the game, he scored the go-ahead goal again with 2:07 to play in the Minnesota Wilderness' 4-3 North American Hockey League win on Friday, Nov. 25 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Wilderness fought out of a 2-0 hole after the first period on power play goals from Gunnar Thoreson and Gustav Ozolins in the second period before Marx Noren made it 3-2 at the 7:39 mark of the third. Gabriel Lundberg tied it up again for the Jets less than two minutes later, but after Janesville handed the Wilderness their eighth power play of the game, Marx Noren struck again for his 11th goal of the season and a game-winner.

Konrad Kausch made 24 saves for Minnesota (13-7-2). The teams meet again in Cloquet on Saturday.