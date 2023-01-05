99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Marshall hockey coach, Hermantown alum to play in World University Games

Callie Hoff will be playing for Team USA at the event next week in Lake Placid, New York.

Women hockey coaches work with team
Callie Hoff, second from left, watches her players during Marshall School girls hockey practice at Mars Lakeview Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 09:39 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — An alumna of and coach for two of the Northland's top women's hockey programs will get back on the bench as a player later this month in international competition.

Callie Hoff has been selected for the United States women's hockey team at the Winter World University Games, scheduled to begin Jan. 11 in Lake Placid, New York.

The World University Games are a biennial event for student-athletes currently enrolled or recent graduates of post-secondary institutions around the world. The six-team women's hockey tournament begins Jan. 11 in Potsdam, New York, about 70 miles northwest of Lake Placid.

Hoff, a Hermantown High School and Proctor/Hermantown Mirage alum, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May 2022 after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, with 197 points in 120 games. The two-time All-American and Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year was the nation's leading scorer in 2021-22 at the Division III level and winner of the Laura Hurd Player of the Year Award for the top player in the division.

Since graduating, Hoff has taken over as head coach at Duluth Marshall, where the Hilltoppers are 9-4-1 just past the halfway point of their season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament, which concludes Jan. 21 at the famous Olympic Center in Lake Placid, includes Canada, Czechia, Great Britain, Slovakia and Japan.

Related Topics: DULUTH MARSHALL HILLTOPPERSPROCTOR-HERMANTOWNWOMEN'S HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
IMG-1942.jpg
Sports
Jayson Shaugabay closing in on T.J. Oshie's Warroad scoring mark
Shaugabay has 236 career varsity points for the Warriors. He is five away from matching Oshie's 241.
January 04, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Sports
Jim Polzin column: Packers found their identity just in time
Green Bay's demolition of the Vikings puts the Packers in control of their own destiny in Week 18.
January 03, 2023 01:46 AM
 · 
By  Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
Atmore_2023-21.jpg
Sports
Atmore racers ski into 2023
Joshua Nelson and Marie-Penelope Robinson were the winners on the final day.
January 03, 2023 01:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Warroad vs Hermantown_1439.jpg
Sports
2022 was a year written in the stars for Hawks, Rangers
For other Northland athletes, a more bitter finale awaited them.
December 30, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale