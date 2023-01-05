Marshall hockey coach, Hermantown alum to play in World University Games

DULUTH — An alumna of and coach for two of the Northland's top women's hockey programs will get back on the bench as a player later this month in international competition.

Callie Hoff has been selected for the United States women's hockey team at the Winter World University Games, scheduled to begin Jan. 11 in Lake Placid, New York.

The World University Games are a biennial event for student-athletes currently enrolled or recent graduates of post-secondary institutions around the world. The six-team women's hockey tournament begins Jan. 11 in Potsdam, New York, about 70 miles northwest of Lake Placid.

Hoff, a Hermantown High School and Proctor/Hermantown Mirage alum, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May 2022 after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, with 197 points in 120 games. The two-time All-American and Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year was the nation's leading scorer in 2021-22 at the Division III level and winner of the Laura Hurd Player of the Year Award for the top player in the division.

Since graduating, Hoff has taken over as head coach at Duluth Marshall, where the Hilltoppers are 9-4-1 just past the halfway point of their season.

The tournament, which concludes Jan. 21 at the famous Olympic Center in Lake Placid, includes Canada, Czechia, Great Britain, Slovakia and Japan.