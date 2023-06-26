Lutsen 99er comes down to inches with hometown winner

LUTSEN — The Lutsen 99er had a local winner, but by inches as Cook County native Will Surbaugh won the event by inches in a close finish on Saturday.

Official results list both Surbaugh and Dillon McNeill of Papillion, Nebraska as finishing the 99-mile event, which started and ended at Superior National Golf Course in five hours, 2 minutes, 46 seconds.

Surbaugh finished third in last year's event.

The women's race was taken by Nora Klingfus of Longboat Key, Florida, who finished in nearly exactly six hours (6:00:17), about 11 minutes ahead of runner-up Maria Osowski.

Casey LaJoie, a 16-year-old from Iron River, Wisconsin, won the 69-mile division in 4:38:37, about two minutes ahead of runner-up Dustin Dale of Springbrook, Wisconsin. Chelsey Youngberg of Duluth was the first woman across the line in the division, finishing in 4:45:47.

Nate Schneider was the men's winner by about three minutes in the 49er. The Denver native finished in 3:13:29. Phoebe Leege, a 15-year-old from Duluth, was the top women's finisher in 3:49:17.

Ryan Wilsey of St. Paul edged Eddie Full, a 13-year-old from Elk River, Minnesota, by seven seconds in winning the men's 25er. Top women's honors went to 14-year-old Coralie Jones of St. Paul.