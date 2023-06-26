Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Lutsen 99er comes down to inches with hometown winner

Will Surbaugh of Grand Marais outdueled Dillon McNeill of Nebraska in a thrilling conclusion to the annual endurance race.

2627475+Lutsen0624.jpg
Riders take part in the 2015 Lutsen 99er. The race, which began in 2010, contested its 2023 edition on Saturday.
Submitted photo
By Staff reports
June 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM

LUTSEN — The Lutsen 99er had a local winner, but by inches as Cook County native Will Surbaugh won the event by inches in a close finish on Saturday.

Official results list both Surbaugh and Dillon McNeill of Papillion, Nebraska as finishing the 99-mile event, which started and ended at Superior National Golf Course in five hours, 2 minutes, 46 seconds.

Surbaugh finished third in last year's event.

The women's race was taken by Nora Klingfus of Longboat Key, Florida, who finished in nearly exactly six hours (6:00:17), about 11 minutes ahead of runner-up Maria Osowski.

Casey LaJoie, a 16-year-old from Iron River, Wisconsin, won the 69-mile division in 4:38:37, about two minutes ahead of runner-up Dustin Dale of Springbrook, Wisconsin. Chelsey Youngberg of Duluth was the first woman across the line in the division, finishing in 4:45:47.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Schneider was the men's winner by about three minutes in the 49er. The Denver native finished in 3:13:29. Phoebe Leege, a 15-year-old from Duluth, was the top women's finisher in 3:49:17.

Ryan Wilsey of St. Paul edged Eddie Full, a 13-year-old from Elk River, Minnesota, by seven seconds in winning the men's 25er. Top women's honors went to 14-year-old Coralie Jones of St. Paul.

Water is sprayed on a burning roof
Local
Lutsen's Papa Charlie's considered total loss after fire
The cause of the blaze remains unclear.
June 25, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies suffer soggy finish
June 25, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
After rain delay, Huskies cough up big lead
June 25, 2023 12:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
duluth-fc-logo.png
Sports
Duluth FC takes down Joy Athletic
June 24, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
June 25, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
081220.N.DNT.NeighborsC1.jpg
Local
West Duluth couple files suit over 'racially discriminatory' policing
June 23, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Artist poses with piece.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Meet sculptor behind North Shore dinosaurs
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Small silver fish in a pile on a flat surface
Northland Outdoors
Cisco explosion in Lake Superior may be largest on record
June 22, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  John Myers