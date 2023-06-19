Leroy goes deep twice as Huskies sweep Bucks

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Duluth Huskies hit their way through the loss of an early 6-0 lead, coming back to defeat the Waterloo Bucks 11-9 on Sunday in Northwoods League baseball.

Tyler Leroy's three-run homer gave Duluth a 6-0 edge in the third inning but Waterloo scored the game's next nine runs, including seven runs on six hits in the home half of the fifth.

The Huskies turned the game around in the eighth inning with another three-run homer from Leroy, their catcher out of Arizona Western College. They then took the lead three batters later when Joshua Duarte's RBI single brought in Raymond Velazquez. A Michael Hallquist RBI single in the ninth inning added insurance.

The Huskies banged out 18 hits, with Calyn Halvorson going 4-for-6. Brylan West was 3-for-5 with a double and Duarte, Caleb Corbin, Hallquist, Leroy and Velazquez had two hits apiece.

Reliever Miles Hellums pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win, while Eli Sundquist of Chisholm recorded the game's last four outs for his fifth save of the season.

Duluth (10-8) continues its road trip on Monday night at La Crosse.