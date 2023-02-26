99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Late flurry helps Wilderness end losing streak

Minnesota embarks on a four-game, two-weekend trip to Alaska starting on Friday.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
February 25, 2023 10:58 PM

The Minnesota Wilderness broke out of a slump just in time to end a North American Hockey League losing streak at five games by defeating the Springfield Jr. Blues 4-1 on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The game was tied at 1 when Gustav Ozolins scored on the power play at 5:49 of the third period. Cole Gordon doubled the advantage with 3:08 to play and Sawyer Scholl clinched a two-goal game with an empty-netter in the last minute of play.

Isak Posch finished with 18 saves for Minnesota, which led the Jr. Blues to just nine shots on goal over the last 40 minutes.

Minnesota faces its second Alaska trip of the season. This two-week trip to the Last Frontier begins on Friday at Kenai River.

By Staff reports
