Sports

Last-ditch rally falls short for Huskies

Duluth trailed 5-1 after seven innings and had the tying run in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings, but Eau Claire got out of the jams.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 9:38 PM

EAU CLAIRE — A last-ditch come-from-behind effort for the Duluth Huskies fell one play short on Thursday, as the Eau Claire Express escaped with a 5-4 Northwoods League baseball win.

The Huskies trailed 5-1 after seven innings and had managed only three hits to that point when Brandon Compton delivered an RBI single and scored on Brylan West's ensuing double. West came in on a Lucas Kelly single. After Robert Hogan came in to pitch for Eau Claire, the Huskies got another single to put the tying run in scoring position before the Express got out of the threat. A lead-off walk and a one-out hit by pitch created another jam in the ninth inning but Matt Helwig held on to get the last two outs of the game and a save.

Compton, who was 2-for-5, was the only Husky with multiple hits.

Chas Melvin IV started for Duluth (8-7) and allowed two runs in the first inning before coming out. He took the loss. Ethan Walker worked the next four, allowing three runs on six hits.

The teams meet again on Friday in Eau Claire for the second game of a season-long six game road trip.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
