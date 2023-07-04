Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Larks muscle past Huskies

Caleb Corbin and Hasani Johnson each went 2-for-4 for the Huskies, with Brandon Compton belting a home run in Duluth’s 10-hit attack.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:05 PM

DULUTH — Bismarck collected 12 hits and seven walks to power past Duluth 9-5 Monday night at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies struggled on the mound as each of their four pitchers allowed at least one run to the Larks (16-18), though only four of the nine runs were earned. Duluth also committed two errors in the field.

The Huskies (16-16) begin a four-game series with the St. Cloud Rox (21-13) at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

