Larks' early runs too much for Huskies to overcome

DULUTH — An early 5-0 deficit proved too deep a hole for the Duluth Huskies on Sunday, June 4, as the Bismarck Larks went on to a 10-6 victory Northwoods League baseball at Wade Stadium.

The Larks scored twice in the second inning and three times in the third, getting home runs from Jackson Beaman and Evan Ames in the third. The Huskies (2-3) trailed by as much as 7-1 and 10-3 before three runs on three hits in their last at-bat.

Max Coupe had a huge offensive day for Duluth, going 4-for-5 with a double and scoring a run. Joshua Duarte was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Michael Hallquist was 2-for-4 with a homer, while Ethan Cole (Duluth) chipped in two hits from the DH position.

Starter D.J. Burke took the loss for Duluth, allowing five runs on six hits in four innings.

The same two teams meet for a Monday matinee at Wade Stadium at 12:05 p.m.

