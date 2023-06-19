Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Lake Superior Sea Dogs trigger run rule in Ashland

Owen Hindermann knocked in four runs for the winners.

Old baseball bat and mitt low angle on grass field and dark back
Old baseball bat and mitt low angle selective focus on grass field and dark background
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
By Staff reports
June 18, 2023 at 11:50 PM

ASHLAND — The Lake Superior Sea Dogs needed only seven innings to put away the Ashland Merchants 12-1 in Upper 13 League amateur baseball on Sunday.

Lake Superior scored three times in the first inning and four in the second as Ashland issued 11 walks for the game. The Sea Dogs scored their 12 runs on just seven hits, while Blake Imhoff setting a new club record for Lake Superior by walking five times.

Owen Hindermann had a pair of doubles in the win and drove in four runs, while Alex Busick homered and drove in three.

That was more than enough offense for Jake Lewis, who allowed one run on three hits and struck out 15 Merchants for Lake Superior (2-1 Upper 13, 2-2 overall).

By Staff reports
