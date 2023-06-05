Lake Superior Sea Dogs open season with win

GLIDDEN, Wis. — Jake Lewis showed up ready for the opening of the Lake Superior Sea Dogs' season in the Upper 13 League on Sunday, June 4, striking out 17 Glidden Orioles as the Sea Dogs won their season opener 9-6.

Lewis allowed one run on five hits and walked only two. He left with Lake Superior leading 3-1 and adding to its lead with a six-run eighth inning on six hits, including a two-run single from Ian Bergstrom and a two-run double by Corbin Taylor.

Glidden recorded five in its own right in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of wild relief pitching.

Eric Hinnenkamp had three of Lake Superior's 14 hits, while Taavi Mattson, Alex Busick, Bergstrom and Nik Mattson had two-hit games.

Lake Superior (1-0) will play Hibbing in a non-league game on Saturday afternoon (1:30 p.m.) at Morrie Arnovich Field in Superior.