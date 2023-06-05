99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Lake Superior Sea Dogs open season with win

Pitcher Jake Lewis struck out 17 Glidden batters in seven innings.

3277408+baseball.jpg
By Staff reports
June 04, 2023 at 10:33 PM

GLIDDEN, Wis. — Jake Lewis showed up ready for the opening of the Lake Superior Sea Dogs' season in the Upper 13 League on Sunday, June 4, striking out 17 Glidden Orioles as the Sea Dogs won their season opener 9-6.

Lewis allowed one run on five hits and walked only two. He left with Lake Superior leading 3-1 and adding to its lead with a six-run eighth inning on six hits, including a two-run single from Ian Bergstrom and a two-run double by Corbin Taylor.

Glidden recorded five in its own right in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of wild relief pitching.

Eric Hinnenkamp had three of Lake Superior's 14 hits, while Taavi Mattson, Alex Busick, Bergstrom and Nik Mattson had two-hit games.

Lake Superior (1-0) will play Hibbing in a non-league game on Saturday afternoon (1:30 p.m.) at Morrie Arnovich Field in Superior.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
