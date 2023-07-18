6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 18

Sports

Kolquist within top 10 at state amateur

The second round of the 54-hole tournament will be Tuesday.

DZ5B2206.jpg
Alex Kolquist of Hermantown watches his approach shot from the fairway at No. 12 during the final round of the Cloquet Invitational at Cloquet Country Club on Sunday, July 9.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 1:25 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Kolquist of Hermantown fired an opening-round 68 to get to 4-under par and well within the top 10 after the first round of the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club on Monday, July 17.

The Hermantown native representing Ridgeview Country Club eagled the 474-yard par-5 first hole and the par-5 12th.

Kolquist sits in a tie for seventh, two shots behind co-leaders Caleb VanArragon (a nine-shot winner at the Minnesota State Open last week) and Lincoln Johnson.

Ben Mertz, representing Northland Country Club, was 4-under through six holes but finished at an even-par 72. He is tied for 26th.

Tucker D'Allaird of Northland is tied for 44th at 2-over. After starting on No. 10, he recovered from making double bogey and bogey on 17 and 18, respectively, to play the front side in 1-under.

Karson Patten of Cloquet is 5-over.

The field will play a second 18-hole round on Tuesday before a cut to the top 60 and ties for Wednesday's final round.

By Staff reports
