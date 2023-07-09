Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Kolquist takes control at Cloquet Invitational

After an even-par 71 in the first round, a second-round 67 gives him a four-shot lead going into Sunday's final round.

Right handed golfer follows through on tee shot
Alex Kolquist of Hermantown tees off on the front nine during the championship of the Northland Invitational at Northland Country Club in 2019.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:28 PM

CLOQUET — Alex Kolquist took a big step toward regaining the Cloquet Invitational crown he claimed in 2020 by firing a 4-under 67 on Saturday, July 8 in the second round at Cloquet Country Club.

The Hermantown native stands at 4-under for the tournament and holds a four-shot advantage going into Sunday's final round.

After starting the day at even-par, he got into red numbers to stay with a birdie on the par-5 sixth, then blazed to the top of the leaderboard by birdieing 9, and 11 through 13 to get to 5-under before dropping a shot late at 17.

072720.S.DNT.ArrowheadC1.jpg
Sports
Golf: Kolquist tops Sundbom to win Arrowhead Men's Championship
Third Arrowhead title for Kolquist
Jul 26, 2020
 · 
By  News Tribune

First-round co-leader Brian Moores is Kolquist's closest pursuer after shooting a 2-over 73 to stand at even for the tournament.

Moores made two bogeys and a double in the first five holes but immediately bounced back with an eagle 3 at the sixth. The other co-leader, Spencer Hinrichs, made eight bogeys and a double in an 81 to fall to 10th.

Joey Cummings (+3) and Aaron Young (+5) will round out the top four, followed by a five-way tie at 7-over.

By Staff reports
