Kolquist takes control at Cloquet Invitational

CLOQUET — Alex Kolquist took a big step toward regaining the Cloquet Invitational crown he claimed in 2020 by firing a 4-under 67 on Saturday, July 8 in the second round at Cloquet Country Club.

The Hermantown native stands at 4-under for the tournament and holds a four-shot advantage going into Sunday's final round.

After starting the day at even-par, he got into red numbers to stay with a birdie on the par-5 sixth, then blazed to the top of the leaderboard by birdieing 9, and 11 through 13 to get to 5-under before dropping a shot late at 17.

First-round co-leader Brian Moores is Kolquist's closest pursuer after shooting a 2-over 73 to stand at even for the tournament.

Moores made two bogeys and a double in the first five holes but immediately bounced back with an eagle 3 at the sixth. The other co-leader, Spencer Hinrichs, made eight bogeys and a double in an 81 to fall to 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Cummings (+3) and Aaron Young (+5) will round out the top four, followed by a five-way tie at 7-over.