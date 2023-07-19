Kolquist makes cut at state amateur

MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Kolquist of Hermantown was the lone Northland golfer to make it to the final day of the Minnesota Golf Association state amateur tournament after Tuesday's second round at Minneapolis Golf Club.

Kolquist, representing Ridgeview Country Club, shot a 4-over 76 and stands at even-par for the tournament in a tie for 25th.

It was a tough day for some at Minneapolis Golf Club, but not leader Caleb VanArragon. A week after winning the state open in a runaway, VanArragon had six birdies and two eagles in a stunning 10-under 62. At 16-under, he leads the tournament by eight shots going in to Wednesday's final round.

Kolquist was in the first group of the day off the 10th tee, and bogeyed his first hole before making the turn at 2-over for the day and 2-under for the tournament. He had a similar stretch of one birdie and three bogeys over his second nine holes.

The cut for the final round includes the top 60 and ties and was made a 6-over 150.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Mertz of Northland Country Club missed that cut by three shots after following his even-par 72 on Monday with an 81 on Tuesday. Karson Patten of Cloquet followed up a 77 on Monday with a 79 to finish at 12-over. Tucker D'Allaird (Northland Country Club) did not finish his second round.