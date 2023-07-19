6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Kolquist makes cut at state amateur

The Hermantown golfer sits at even-par in a tie for 25th.

golf-32916851280.jpg
Stock Image / Pixabay
By Staff reports
Today at 9:08 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Kolquist of Hermantown was the lone Northland golfer to make it to the final day of the Minnesota Golf Association state amateur tournament after Tuesday's second round at Minneapolis Golf Club.

Kolquist, representing Ridgeview Country Club, shot a 4-over 76 and stands at even-par for the tournament in a tie for 25th.

It was a tough day for some at Minneapolis Golf Club, but not leader Caleb VanArragon. A week after winning the state open in a runaway, VanArragon had six birdies and two eagles in a stunning 10-under 62. At 16-under, he leads the tournament by eight shots going in to Wednesday's final round.

Kolquist was in the first group of the day off the 10th tee, and bogeyed his first hole before making the turn at 2-over for the day and 2-under for the tournament. He had a similar stretch of one birdie and three bogeys over his second nine holes.

The cut for the final round includes the top 60 and ties and was made a 6-over 150.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Mertz of Northland Country Club missed that cut by three shots after following his even-par 72 on Monday with an 81 on Tuesday. Karson Patten of Cloquet followed up a 77 on Monday with a 79 to finish at 12-over. Tucker D'Allaird (Northland Country Club) did not finish his second round.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies cool off red-hot Loggers
29m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth International Regatta
Sports
'Silent sport fanatic' Rauschenfels thrives with Duluth Rowing Club
12h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DZ5B2206.jpg
Sports
Kolquist within top 10 at state amateur
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nancy Daugherty
The Vault
Airing Wednesday: ID show about 1986 Nancy Daugherty murder case
10h ago
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
our view.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Mayor's race a foregone conclusion
11h ago
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
BreweryCreek.jpg
Local
Duluth affordable housing advocates praise 'unprecedented' recent investments
8h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Light-skinned woman in middle age with red hair, wearing blue blouse, stands in model of airplane interior, inside building with gray-brown painted brick interior walls.
Local
St. Louis County Historical Society leadership changing as director retires
13h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler