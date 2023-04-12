Kara Goucher's 'The Longest Race' details abuse and glory at highest levels of American running

Kara Goucher’s accomplishments on the race course have few, if any, parallels among Northland female athletes.

The New York Times Bestseller list is an entirely different arena, but one of Duluth’s favorite daughters is succeeding there, too. Goucher’s autobiography, “The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team,” debuted at No. 7 on the Nonfiction Hardcover list in the week of April 2 after it was released by Gallery Books on March 14.

Duluth native and Olympian Kara Goucher is pictured in this promotional photo for her autobiography, "The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike's Elite Running Team," which was released by Gallery Books in March and appeared on the New York Times Bestseller list for nonfiction hardcovers earlier this month. Ian Allen photo

“I think that we thought it would be a good, fun book and the running community would like it, but it seems like it’s touched more than the running community,” Goucher said.

Co-authored by former Times sports reporter Mary Pilon, “The Longest Race” is a fearless self-examination of Goucher’s life and career from her first race, the 1984 Hermantown Festival fun run, up until her recent diagnosis of runner's dystonia, a neurological disorder that has changed the terms of but cannot stop the relationship she has with a sport that has changed her life for both good and ill.

Goucher will be having a promotional event at The Bookstore at Fitger’s on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The core of Goucher’s story concerns her experiences within the Oregon Project, a Nike-sponsored training group helmed by Alberto Salazar, at the time a legendary runner and distance running coach, from her joining alongside her husband, Adam, in 2004 until her exit in 2011.

Kara Goucher smiles while posing for a photo near a bridge by Chester Creek during a visit to Chester Bowl in Duluth on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Ten years ago, the Duluth native returned to her hometown for the USA Half Marathon Championships, winning and setting the event record for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon with a time of 1:09:46. Goucher, a two-time U.S. Olympian, competed in the marathon at the 2012 Summer Olympics in August 2012. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

In 2019, Goucher and her agent started reaching out to potential co-authors and found Pilon, already a NYT bestselling author. They talked for the first time in November of that year.

“Right away, I was like, she’s the one; I didn’t talk to anyone else after her,” Goucher said.

The first few chapters came slowly. Goucher and Pilon had multiple two-hour conversations a week, and Goucher set strict standards for the words she considered her authentic voice.

“I thought it was going to be really challenging. Fortunately, I’m really picky but Mary is super open-minded and takes criticism well,” Goucher said.

They turned in a final draft of more than 500 pages in October 2021, leading to a “final final” draft about 12 months later. The published version comes in at 263.

Kara Goucher won the USA Half Marathon Championships in Duluth in 2012. Clint Austin / File / News Tribune

Goucher paid for a fact-checker herself to verify all the details in the book, and even then, the intense nature of some of her testimony required a deep vetting from the publisher’s legal counsel.

At one point, Goucher was given an eight-page list of details that needed to be independently verified, cut out or reframed as her personal opinion. Such disclaimers are dotted throughout the text and some anecdotes had to be dropped for lack of a willing contemporary to corroborate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even with a co-author it was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be,” Goucher said.

During her career, Goucher qualified for and participated in two Olympic Games (2008, 2012), won a bronze medal (later upgraded to silver) in the 10,000 meters at the 2009 World Championships and broke new ground for American women in the half-marathon and marathon and some of the world’s most prominent events.

Kara Goucher (left) and Great Britain's Jo Pavey show off their medal upgrades from the 2007 World Championships in London. Matthew Childs / Reuters

Despite the accolades, Goucher observed numerous red flags, including Salazar’s obsession with his female athletes’ weight, medical and psychological staff members with questionable tactics and motives, and repeated instances of inappropriate sexual comments from her coach, often under the influence of alcohol. She unflinchingly describes being sexually molested by Salazar under the guise of massage on two separate occasions, some of the allegations that, presented anonymously, would essentially end his coaching career in 2021 (while he was already suspended for doping violations).

Goucher describes how the manipulation was so insidious as to turn her against herself, writing caustic notes about her own weight in her training booklet and blaming herself for the abuse Salazar inflicted on her.

“I think that shows how in deep I was. I just pushed everything aside. I even questioned my own value as a person,” she said.

In the midst of these physical violations, Goucher also describes the indignity of the business side of women’s sports, such as when Nike suspended her pay while she was pregnant while simultaneously promoting her as an example of athletic motherhood.

Despite the many painful anecdotes, Goucher maintains an optimistic tone about the sport she still clearly loves and the coaches, like Dick Skogg at Duluth East, and Jerry Schumacher, who coached Goucher to the 2012 Olympic marathon, who preach positive viewpoints and build runners the right way.

Olympian and Duluth native Kara Goucher speaks to hundreds of runners at the DECC in 2017. File / News Tribune

“I still love the sport and I believe there’s coaches that can literally change people’s lives for the better. I want to see more of those coaches,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goucher will be inducted into the DECC Hall of Fame on May 4 at the Harbor Side Ballroom, and Duluth often acts as a supporting character in Goucher’s stories. Even when her problems weighed heavily on her, her hometown often acts as a source of calm and innocence.

“I love the beauty, I love the people, the community. I feel really, really lucky to be from Duluth and still be connected to it,” she said.

Nine-year-old Kara Wheeler, now Kara Goucher, participates in Duluth's Youth Fun Run in 1989. Submitted photo

When asked if there was a race in her career she could re-live without changing the outcome, Goucher cited the 2012 U.S. Half-Marathon Championship, which ran concurrently with Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on the streets of her home city. It was planned as a training race for the London Olympics but served as a 13.1-mile fairytale punctuated by one of the city’s favorite daughters coming home on its biggest athletic day.

“I felt really loved and supported that day. My coach wanted me to run it strategically, … but I secretly, really really wanted that course record,” said Goucher, who still holds the half-marathon course record of 1 hour, 9 minutes, 46 seconds.

Goucher has juggled a variety of therapies and medications to deal with dystonia but said she can still do 4-7 miles several times a week. In between, Goucher will be continuing her NBC broadcasting career by working the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon in July and the worlds in Budapest, Hungary in August, and is hopeful her services will be called upon when the next Olympic Games take place in Paris in 2024.

Goucher’s book has resonated within the athletic community as women’s sports continue to face a necessary reckoning and remake themselves in a way where hopefully, no one will ever have to tolerate the kind of abuse she did.

“The feedback I’ve got is that a lot of people have felt that way and continue to feel that way. I think these conversations are important to move that needle and change the culture,” she said.