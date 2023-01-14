Junior hockey: Windigo blank Wilderness in NAHL action

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Gavin Moffat had the 20-save shutout to lead the Wisconsin Windigo to a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in North American Hockey League action Friday, Jan. 13, before 361 at Eagle River Sports Arena.

Max Martin and Victor Widlund scored first-period goals to stake the Windigo to the early lead while Frank Jenkins added a power-play goal at 13:04 in the second period on assists from Cole Mickel and Max Martin. That’s how it would stay, as Moffat had eight saves in the second period and seven in the third.

Isak Posch had 21 saves for the Wilderness.