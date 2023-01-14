99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Windigo blank Wilderness in NAHL action

Windigo gets balanced scoring while Moffat strong in net.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 11:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Gavin Moffat had the 20-save shutout to lead the Wisconsin Windigo to a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in North American Hockey League action Friday, Jan. 13, before 361 at Eagle River Sports Arena.

Max Martin and Victor Widlund scored first-period goals to stake the Windigo to the early lead while Frank Jenkins added a power-play goal at 13:04 in the second period on assists from Cole Mickel and Max Martin. That’s how it would stay, as Moffat had eight saves in the second period and seven in the third.

Isak Posch had 21 saves for the Wilderness.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILDERNESSHOCKEYJUNIOR HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness get a point without a goal in NAHL play
Isak Posch made 31 saves for Minnesota as the teams played 65 scoreless minutes.
January 07, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1 Micah Thompson Sam Haugen AD7C6445.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Perham hands Esko first loss in battle of unbeaten top-10 teams
For the second time in 10 days, the Perham boys basketball team handed an unbeaten state-ranked team its first loss. The No. 7 Yellowjackets beat No. 10 Esko 64-55.
January 07, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: Wilderness rally, win NAHL shootout over Brown Bears
Minnesota comes back from two-goal deficit with pair of goals in the third period.
January 06, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FILE PHOTO: NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin off breathing tube, speaks to teammates
"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"
January 06, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media