99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Wilderness top Fairbanks in OT

Hermantown alum Beau Janzig had an assist on Hunter Bulger’s game-winning goal.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
February 02, 2023 11:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness’s Hunter Bulger scored 2:12 into overtime to lift his team to a 5-4 win over Fairbanks Thursday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Gunnar Thoreson, Kevin Marx Noren and Sawyer Scholl all scored in the first period, but the Ice Dogs scored twice in the final three minutes to force overtime.

Bulger’s overtime score came off a pass from Hermantown alum Beau Janzig.

Wilderness goaltender Isak Posch made 22 saves and Fairbanks’s Kayden Hargraves had 28.

The Wilderness (23-12-2) will play the Wisconsin Windigo at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Cloquet

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYMINNESOTA WILDERNESS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Northern Stars tie Elk River
Sports
Prep girls hockey: Northern Stars and Elks fit to be tied
Brisbois’ 43 saves help Duluth hold on for tie in Section 7AA playoff primer.
February 02, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
The DECC from the air.
Sports
Could Duluth land an Arena football team?
The league would launch in summer 2024 and is polling interest in possible host cities.
February 02, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cars racing around a track built in snow
Sports
Auto racing: Allouez Bay racing event postponed to Feb. 19
NASCAR on Ice, an ice racing event featuring NASCAR drivers and retired cars, was postponed a second time on Wednesday due to ice conditions.
February 01, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
FILE PHOTO: Former NHL star Hull embraces his son Brett during an on-ice ceremony to introduce the Hockey Hall of Fame 2009 inductees in Toronto
Sports
NHL Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hull was a five-time 50-goal scorer, led the NHL in goalscoring seven times, twice won the Hart Trophy and was voted a First-Team All-Star on the left wing 10 times.
January 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Reuters