Junior hockey: Wilderness top Fairbanks in OT

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness’s Hunter Bulger scored 2:12 into overtime to lift his team to a 5-4 win over Fairbanks Thursday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Gunnar Thoreson, Kevin Marx Noren and Sawyer Scholl all scored in the first period, but the Ice Dogs scored twice in the final three minutes to force overtime.

Bulger’s overtime score came off a pass from Hermantown alum Beau Janzig.

Wilderness goaltender Isak Posch made 22 saves and Fairbanks’s Kayden Hargraves had 28.

The Wilderness (23-12-2) will play the Wisconsin Windigo at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Cloquet