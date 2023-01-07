99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Wilderness rally, win NAHL shootout over Brown Bears

Minnesota comes back from two-goal deficit with pair of goals in the third period.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 06, 2023 10:39 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime and then won the ensuing shootout 2-1 for a 4-3 victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears in their North American Hockey League game Friday, Jan. 6, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Oliver Stumpel and Kevin Marx Noren scored in the shootout for the Wilderness while Hunter Newhouse had the shootout goal for the Brown Bears.

Nick Stevens had a pair of goals to give Kenai River a 3-1 lead at 7:43 in the second before Minnesota’s Joe Cesario scored at 7:18 in the third on the power play and then teammate Donovan O’Neil tallied at 19:03 on assists from Gunnar Thoreson and Hunter Bulger to make it 3-3.

That’s how it would stay until the shootout as Isak Posch had 21 saves for the Wilderness and Nils Wallstrom had 29 saves for the Brown Bears.

The same teams rematch at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Cloquet.

Related Topics: CLOQUETMINNESOTA WILDERNESSJUNIOR HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
FILE PHOTO: NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin off breathing tube, speaks to teammates
"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"
January 06, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Sports
Packers, Lions face final judgment in prime time
Both teams are 8-8 and have a chance at grabbing a playoff berth on Sunday Night Football.
January 06, 2023 02:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Football fans pray outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed
Sports
Doctors: Bills' Damar Hamlin has shown 'substantial improvement'
Hamlin is still on a ventilator and cannot yet talk as a result. Pritts noted that Hamlin woke up Wednesday night and asked via writing whether the Bills won the game.
January 05, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Women hockey coaches work with team
Sports
Marshall hockey coach, Hermantown alum to play in World University Games
Callie Hoff will be playing for Team USA at the event next week in Lake Placid, New York.
January 04, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports