Junior hockey: Wilderness rally, win NAHL shootout over Brown Bears

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime and then won the ensuing shootout 2-1 for a 4-3 victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears in their North American Hockey League game Friday, Jan. 6, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Oliver Stumpel and Kevin Marx Noren scored in the shootout for the Wilderness while Hunter Newhouse had the shootout goal for the Brown Bears.

Nick Stevens had a pair of goals to give Kenai River a 3-1 lead at 7:43 in the second before Minnesota’s Joe Cesario scored at 7:18 in the third on the power play and then teammate Donovan O’Neil tallied at 19:03 on assists from Gunnar Thoreson and Hunter Bulger to make it 3-3.

That’s how it would stay until the shootout as Isak Posch had 21 saves for the Wilderness and Nils Wallstrom had 29 saves for the Brown Bears.

The same teams rematch at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Cloquet.