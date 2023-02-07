99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Wilderness fall to Wisconsin Windigo

Minnesota got two goals in the first period, but wouldn't find the back of the net again in the game.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
February 07, 2023 01:10 PM
CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness traded goals with the Wisconsin Windigo in the first period, but after a quiet second, the Windigo scored three unanswered to take a 5-2 win Friday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Cole Gordon and Nicolas Haviar each scored in the first period, but a goal early by Wisconsin’s Samuel Jacobs and another by Max Martin with less than a minute left in the period tied the game.

Benjamin Anderson, Chris Kernan and Zachary Burfoot all scored in the third period for the Windigo to secure the win.

Konrad Kausch stopped 28 shots for the Wilderness and Maxwell Beckford had 35 for Wisconsin.

