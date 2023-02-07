Junior hockey: Wilderness fall to Wisconsin Windigo

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness traded goals with the Wisconsin Windigo in the first period, but after a quiet second, the Windigo scored three unanswered to take a 5-2 win Friday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Cole Gordon and Nicolas Haviar each scored in the first period, but a goal early by Wisconsin’s Samuel Jacobs and another by Max Martin with less than a minute left in the period tied the game.

Benjamin Anderson, Chris Kernan and Zachary Burfoot all scored in the third period for the Windigo to secure the win.

Konrad Kausch stopped 28 shots for the Wilderness and Maxwell Beckford had 35 for Wisconsin.