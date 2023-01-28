STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Wilderness edge Jr. Blues in NAHL action

Thoreson's third-period goal is the difference as Posch is tough in net for Minnesota.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 11:08 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gunnar Thoreson’s goal at 12:58 in the third period lifted the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Jr. Blues in a North American Hockey League game at the Nelson Center.

Calvin Knight opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 3:06 in the first period before Springfield tied it 1-1 at 9:10 in the period on Landry Schmuck’s power-play goal.

That set the stage for Thoreson, who scored on assists from Charlie Erickson and Kevin Marx Noren.

That’s how it would stay as Isak Posch had 18 saves for the Wilderness and Carson Dorfman had 20 saves for the Jr. Blues.

The same teams rematch at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Nelson Center.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
