Junior hockey: Wilderness edge Jr. Blues in NAHL action
Thoreson’s third-period goal is the difference as Posch is tough in net for Minnesota.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gunnar Thoreson’s goal at 12:58 in the third period lifted the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Jr. Blues in a North American Hockey League game at the Nelson Center.
Calvin Knight opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 3:06 in the first period before Springfield tied it 1-1 at 9:10 in the period on Landry Schmuck’s power-play goal.
That set the stage for Thoreson, who scored on assists from Charlie Erickson and Kevin Marx Noren.
That’s how it would stay as Isak Posch had 18 saves for the Wilderness and Carson Dorfman had 20 saves for the Jr. Blues.
The same teams rematch at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Nelson Center.
