Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Wilderness bounce back to blast Norsemen

Kausch and Johnson come up big in NAHL road win.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 10:02 PM
ST. CLOUD — Goalie Konrad Kausch had 31 saves and forward Adam Johnson scored two goals to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-1 road victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen in a North American Hockey League game Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

The Wilderness bounced back nicely after getting blanked by the Norsemen 1-0 Friday night in Cloquet.

This time, Wilderness forward Hunter Bulger opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:53 in the first period before Johnson tallied his first goal at 14:22 in the first.

Johnson scored again at 10:18 in the second on an assist from Gunnar Thoreson to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead going into the third. The Norsemen finally got on the scoreboard with Tyler Dysart’s power-play goal at 9:08 in the third before Cole Christian completed the scoring for Minnesota with a goal at 19:53.

Tomas Bolo had 23 saves for St. Cloud.

Next up for the Wilderness is a 7 p.m. NAHL contest Friday, Dec. 9, at the Chippewa Steel.

ST. CLOUD MINNESOTA WILDERNESS JUNIOR HOCKEY
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
