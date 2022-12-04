Junior hockey: Wilderness bounce back to blast Norsemen

ST. CLOUD — Goalie Konrad Kausch had 31 saves and forward Adam Johnson scored two goals to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-1 road victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen in a North American Hockey League game Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

The Wilderness bounced back nicely after getting blanked by the Norsemen 1-0 Friday night in Cloquet.

This time, Wilderness forward Hunter Bulger opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 9:53 in the first period before Johnson tallied his first goal at 14:22 in the first.

Johnson scored again at 10:18 in the second on an assist from Gunnar Thoreson to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead going into the third. The Norsemen finally got on the scoreboard with Tyler Dysart’s power-play goal at 9:08 in the third before Cole Christian completed the scoring for Minnesota with a goal at 19:53.

Tomas Bolo had 23 saves for St. Cloud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up for the Wilderness is a 7 p.m. NAHL contest Friday, Dec. 9, at the Chippewa Steel.