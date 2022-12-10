SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Steel top Wilderness in NAHL action

Isak Posch's 32 saves not enough as Brille gives Chippewa Falls the shootout win.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 10:59 PM
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Chippewa Steel earned a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness after winning the shootout 1-0 on Matthew Brille's goal in their North American Hockey League game Friday, Dec. 9, before 350 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Trailing 2-1, the Wilderness got goals from Calvin Knight and Ren Morque (Grand Rapids) in the third period to offset a goal by Chippewa Falls' Parker Gnos to make it 3-3 through regulation.

That's how it stayed as Isak Posch had 32 saves for the Wilderness and Carter Wishart had 17 for the Steel.

The Wilderness stay on the road for a 7 p.m. contest Saturday, Dec. 10, against the Janesville Jets at Janesville Ice Arena.

Related Topics: NAHLMINNESOTA WILDERNESSJUNIOR HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
