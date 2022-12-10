Junior hockey: Steel top Wilderness in NAHL action
Isak Posch’s 32 saves not enough as Brille gives Chippewa Falls the shootout win.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Chippewa Steel earned a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness after winning the shootout 1-0 on Matthew Brille’s goal in their North American Hockey League game Friday, Dec. 9, before 350 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Trailing 2-1, the Wilderness got goals from Calvin Knight and Ren Morque (Grand Rapids) in the third period to offset a goal by Chippewa Falls’ Parker Gnos to make it 3-3 through regulation.
That’s how it stayed as Isak Posch had 32 saves for the Wilderness and Carter Wishart had 17 for the Steel.
The Wilderness stay on the road for a 7 p.m. contest Saturday, Dec. 10, against the Janesville Jets at Janesville Ice Arena.
Minnesota has consecutive off weekends before resuming the season at home on Jan. 6.
Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.
