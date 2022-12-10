Junior hockey: Steel top Wilderness in NAHL action

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Chippewa Steel earned a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness after winning the shootout 1-0 on Matthew Brille’s goal in their North American Hockey League game Friday, Dec. 9, before 350 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Trailing 2-1, the Wilderness got goals from Calvin Knight and Ren Morque (Grand Rapids) in the third period to offset a goal by Chippewa Falls’ Parker Gnos to make it 3-3 through regulation.

That’s how it stayed as Isak Posch had 32 saves for the Wilderness and Carter Wishart had 17 for the Steel.

The Wilderness stay on the road for a 7 p.m. contest Saturday, Dec. 10, against the Janesville Jets at Janesville Ice Arena.