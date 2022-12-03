SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
Junior hockey: Norsemen blank Wilderness in NAHL action

Murnieks scores game winner, Bolo comes up big in net for St. Cloud.

By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 10:58 PM
CLOQUET — Daniels Murnieks’ goal at 11:06 in the first period stood as the game-winner as the St. Cloud Norsemen held off the Minnesota Wilderness 1-0 in a North American Hockey League game Friday night, Dec. 2, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Murnieks scored on assists from Evan Pahos and Blake Perbix.

Tomas Bolo had 34 saves to lead the Norsemen while Isak Posch had 14 saves for the Wilderness.

The same teams rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Related Topics: CLOQUETMINNESOTA WILDERNESSNAHL
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
