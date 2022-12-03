Junior hockey: Norsemen blank Wilderness in NAHL action
Murnieks scores game winner, Bolo comes up big in net for St. Cloud.
CLOQUET — Daniels Murnieks’ goal at 11:06 in the first period stood as the game-winner as the St. Cloud Norsemen held off the Minnesota Wilderness 1-0 in a North American Hockey League game Friday night, Dec. 2, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Murnieks scored on assists from Evan Pahos and Blake Perbix.
Tomas Bolo had 34 saves to lead the Norsemen while Isak Posch had 14 saves for the Wilderness.
The same teams rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.
Minnesota has consecutive off weekends before resuming the season at home on Jan. 6.
Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.
