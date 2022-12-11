SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey: Kausch, Wilderness ground Jets in NAHL action

Duluth netminder notches 30 saves as Minnesota earns road shutout.

Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
By Staff reports
December 10, 2022 10:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Duluth goalie Konrad Kausch had 30 saves to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-0 victory over the Janesville Jets before 604 Saturday, Dec. 10, at Janesville Ice Arena.

Swedish forward Kevin Marx Noren had two goals to lead the offense for the Wilderness, who bounced back nicely after a 4-3 shootout loss Friday night at the Chippewa Steel.

Selby Warren had 22 saves to lead the Jets.

The same teams rematch at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Janesville Ice Arena.

Related Topics: JANESVILLE JETSMINNESOTA WILDERNESSNAHLJUNIOR HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Jr. Blues pull away from Wilderness to close 2022
Minnesota has consecutive off weekends before resuming the season at home on Jan. 6.
December 17, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness put away Jr. Blues with power play goals
Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.
December 16, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Sports
Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams visit Lambeau
The former No. 1 overall pick joined the club a week and a half ago.
December 16, 2022 01:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Netherlands vs Argentina
Sports
Brandon Veale column: Qatar's 2022 World Cup a tragic spectacle
Sunday's final will inevitably be the most-watched sporting event in the world for the next four years. I hope the world saw the real story.
December 13, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale