Junior hockey: Kausch, Wilderness ground Jets in NAHL action

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Duluth goalie Konrad Kausch had 30 saves to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-0 victory over the Janesville Jets before 604 Saturday, Dec. 10, at Janesville Ice Arena.

Swedish forward Kevin Marx Noren had two goals to lead the offense for the Wilderness, who bounced back nicely after a 4-3 shootout loss Friday night at the Chippewa Steel.

Selby Warren had 22 saves to lead the Jets.

The same teams rematch at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Janesville Ice Arena.