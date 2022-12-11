Junior hockey: Kausch, Wilderness ground Jets in NAHL action
Duluth netminder notches 30 saves as Minnesota earns road shutout.
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Duluth goalie Konrad Kausch had 30 saves to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-0 victory over the Janesville Jets before 604 Saturday, Dec. 10, at Janesville Ice Arena.
Swedish forward Kevin Marx Noren had two goals to lead the offense for the Wilderness, who bounced back nicely after a 4-3 shootout loss Friday night at the Chippewa Steel.
Selby Warren had 22 saves to lead the Jets.
The same teams rematch at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Janesville Ice Arena.
Minnesota has consecutive off weekends before resuming the season at home on Jan. 6.
Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.
